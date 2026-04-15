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Transport costs to rise 14% after diesel price jumps to Sh203 per litre

KTA said the sharp rise in fuel prices has fundamentally altered the cost environment for transporters, making it necessary for operators to reassess their pricing models.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has warned that transport costs across the country are set to increase by up to 14 percent following a sharp rise in fuel prices.

In its latest advisory, the association noted that the price of diesel has increased by Sh40.30 per litre, pushing pump prices to Sh206.84 per litre, while Super Petrol now retails at Sh206.97 per litre.

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In its advisory, KTA emphasized that the sharp rise in fuel prices has fundamentally altered the cost environment for transporters, making it necessary for operators to reassess their pricing models.

Transporters have been urged to re-evaluate their cost structures immediately, adjust transport rates to align with rising fuel costs and communicate pricing changes clearly to customers and partners.

The association noted that timely adjustments are critical to ensure sustainability and avoid operational losses.

Fuel remains the largest cost component in road transport, accounting for a significant share of total operating expenses.

With diesel prices now crossing the Sh200 mark, transporters are facing increased financial strain.

KTA warned that absorbing the additional costs is no longer viable for most operators, especially in the freight and logistics sector.

The directive signals a likely increase in transport charges nationwide, which could cascade into higher cost of goods and services, increased logistics expenses for businesses and additional pressure on household spending.

KTA further urged transporters to engage their clients proactively and explain the reasons behind any price adjustments to maintain trust and business continuity.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring fuel price developments and advocating for the interests of transporters amid ongoing volatility in the energy market.

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