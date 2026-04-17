Three Suspects Deny Robbery Charges in Alleged Attack on Senator Osotsi

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 17 – Three men accused of attacking Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi have pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery with violence and theft before a Kisumu court.

The suspects — Eric Otieno alias ‘Dube’ (39), Vincent Odhiambo alias ‘Tinga’, and Carlos Owiti alias ‘Kalonje’ — appeared before Resident Magistrate Daniel Chumba on Friday, where they denied all accusations.

According to the prosecution, the trio, together with accomplices still at large, allegedly attacked the senator and robbed him of personal belongings during an incident at a Kisumu restaurant on April 8.

Prosecutors told the court that the suspects used actual violence during the alleged robbery, describing the offence as serious and warranting continued detention.

They urged the court to deny bail, arguing that releasing the suspects could compromise ongoing investigations and efforts to arrest other individuals linked to the incident.

However, defence lawyer Ken Omollo opposed the application, insisting that his clients are entitled to bail under the Constitution.

“My clients have fixed residences and are willing to comply with any conditions set by the court. There are no compelling reasons to deny them bail,” he submitted.

Omollo further argued that the prosecution’s claim about suspects still at large was insufficient grounds to justify continued detention.

The court heard that the accused have been in custody since their arrest last week in connection with the incident.

Magistrate Chumba said he would review submissions from both sides before delivering a ruling on the bail application later in the day.

The case has attracted significant public interest due to the high-profile nature of the complainant and the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.