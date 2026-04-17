Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Three Suspects Deny Robbery Charges in Alleged Attack on Senator Osotsi

The prosecution says the trio, together with accomplices still at large, allegedly attacked the senator and robbed him of personal belongings during an incident at a Kisumu restaurant last week..

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 17 – Three men accused of attacking Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi have pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery with violence and theft before a Kisumu court.

The suspects — Eric Otieno alias ‘Dube’ (39), Vincent Odhiambo alias ‘Tinga’, and Carlos Owiti alias ‘Kalonje’ — appeared before Resident Magistrate Daniel Chumba on Friday, where they denied all accusations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the prosecution, the trio, together with accomplices still at large, allegedly attacked the senator and robbed him of personal belongings during an incident at a Kisumu restaurant on April 8.

Prosecutors told the court that the suspects used actual violence during the alleged robbery, describing the offence as serious and warranting continued detention.

They urged the court to deny bail, arguing that releasing the suspects could compromise ongoing investigations and efforts to arrest other individuals linked to the incident.

However, defence lawyer Ken Omollo opposed the application, insisting that his clients are entitled to bail under the Constitution.

“My clients have fixed residences and are willing to comply with any conditions set by the court. There are no compelling reasons to deny them bail,” he submitted.

Omollo further argued that the prosecution’s claim about suspects still at large was insufficient grounds to justify continued detention.

The court heard that the accused have been in custody since their arrest last week in connection with the incident.

Magistrate Chumba said he would review submissions from both sides before delivering a ruling on the bail application later in the day.

The case has attracted significant public interest due to the high-profile nature of the complainant and the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Nairobi Police Declare Tuesday’s Fuel Protests Illegal Over Lack of Notice

Police say they have not received any formal communication regarding the demonstrations, despite widespread mobilisation online.

23 minutes ago

Kenya

State set to commission Mama Rachel hospital as works near completion

PS Omollo said the project is steadily taking shape as the country intensifies reforms aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage.

54 minutes ago

Kenya

President Ruto: Govt To Do Everything Possible to Cushion Kenyans from Oil Price Surge

We have taken this urgent and necessary step because a surge in the cost of fuel has a ripple effect on consumer goods and...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Aga Khan University Hospital Opens Gigiri Specialty and Executive Clinic to Expand Access to Care

The facility is designed to serve residents and professionals in Gigiri, Nyari, Runda, Redhill Road, and the wider Limuru Road area.

3 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC Seeks Sh502mn to Boost Diaspora Voter Registration Ahead of 2027

Acting CEO Moses Sunkuli highlighted a stark disparity between the estimated diaspora population and actual voter registration.

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Signs Tax Relief Law Reducing Fuel VAT by Half for Three Months

The 90-day window is expected to allow policymakers time to assess global oil trends and determine whether further adjustments will be necessary once the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

University Education Watchdog Summons Former CS Mukhisa Kituyi Over Claims on MMUST Graduation Records

The commission said it is seeking to engage Dr Kituyi as part of ongoing investigations into remarks he made last month.

5 hours ago

World

Heavy Rains Disrupt Mai Mahiu–Narok Route as KeNHA Urges Use of Alternative Roads

KeNHA said heavy rains had caused flooding at Kedong Ranch near Suswa, rendering parts of the road temporarily impassable.

5 hours ago