Tension in Kitui as 7 People Killed in Tseikuru Attack

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – At least seven people were killed in a violent gun attack in Kwa Kamare area, Tseikuru Sub-County, in what authorities believe may be a retaliatory raid linked to ongoing inter-community clashes.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after residents reported hearing heavy gunfire in the area. Police say a group of about 40 armed attackers—suspected to be militia—stormed the settlement before fleeing the scene.

According to police spokesman Michael Muchiri, security officers were dispatched to the remote location, which lies more than 70 kilometers from the nearest police station. However, the attackers had already escaped by the time officers arrived, largely due to poor road infrastructure and weak communication networks in the region.

A search operation later uncovered three bodies at Kwa Kamare, all bearing gunshot wounds and signs of blunt force injuries. Additional intelligence from residents led officers to the nearby Mwingi Game Reserve, where four more bodies were recovered, bringing the total death toll to seven.

One survivor, who sustained a gunshot wound to the hip, was rushed to Tseikuru Sub-County Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Their bodies were moved to Kyuso Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation and postmortem examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attack may have been retaliatory, following earlier killings reportedly involving members of a different community in the area. Security agencies say tensions remain high.

Police have since intensified patrols in Tseikuru and surrounding areas, warning that the region remains volatile and at risk of further attacks.

Authorities also confirmed the deployment of additional security personnel to track down the attackers and restore order.

Tseikuru and surrounding parts of Kitui County have experienced repeated episodes of violence linked to competition over scarce resources such as water and pasture, worsened by prolonged drought conditions.

On March 27, 2026, clashes in the Tangamano cluster left at least 10 people injured, while earlier border violence between Tana River and Kitui counties in April resulted in multiple fatalities. In December 2025, similar clashes left at least 14 people dead and displaced more than 1,800 residents.

Security analysts have consistently warned that resource-based conflict, combined with illegal arms circulation, continues to fuel recurring violence in the region.

The government has been carrying out ongoing disarmament operations, but officials acknowledge that vast terrain and limited infrastructure continue to hinder effective policing.