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Tension in Kisumu as Linda Mwananchi Brigade Entry Sparks Political Divide and Heavy Police Deployment

The group had planned to begin its activities with a prayer service in Nyalenda before proceeding to Kowuor Grounds.

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KISUMU, Kenya Apr 26 – Tension gripped Kisumu on Sunday after members of the Linda Mwananchi brigade entered the lakeside city, triggering mixed reactions among residents and heightening political tensions among local youth.

Reports indicated a growing divide between supporters of the “one-term” and “two-term” political narratives, with the situation causing anxiety in several neighbourhoods across the city.

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The group had planned to begin its activities with a prayer service in Nyalenda before proceeding to Kowuor Grounds. However, the church gathering was abruptly cancelled, with sources citing rising tension and security concerns.

A heavy police presence was deployed across key areas, including Kondele, as officers moved to maintain order and prevent possible clashes.

Security teams intensified patrols along major routes expected to be used by the group, closely monitoring movement and gatherings within the city.

Residents expressed concern over the situation, noting that political divisions among sections of the youth have become increasingly visible in recent months.

Authorities had not reported any major incidents by the time of going to press, but security operations in the area remained heightened as a precaution.

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