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State set to commission Mama Rachel hospital as works near completion

PS Omollo said the project is steadily taking shape as the country intensifies reforms aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – The construction of the Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital in Mutuini, Nairobi County, is now in its final stretch, with the facility 91 per cent complete and expected to be ready for commissioning by the end of April, according to the government.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the project is steadily taking shape as the country intensifies reforms aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), with the multi-billion-shilling facility positioned to become a key referral hub in the capital.

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Omollo said structural works at the 400-bed hospital have been fully completed, while painting both undercoat and final finish has also been concluded. The project has now entered its final phase, which includes the installation of medical fittings, equipment, and commissioning works.

The facility, whose delivery is being overseen by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Nairobi County Government, is among the flagship government projects intended to expand access to specialised care through coordinated inter-agency implementation.

Once operational, the three-storey hospital is expected to handle up to 1.5 million patients annually, easing pressure on overstretched public health facilities in Nairobi and surrounding counties.

It will house a range of specialised units, including renal, burns, trauma, intensive care (ICU), and neonatal intensive care (NICU) services, significantly boosting the country’s capacity to handle critical and complex medical cases.

According to the project design, the first floor will host theatres, maternity and newborn units, as well as an inpatient pharmacy. The second floor will accommodate ICU wards, a high dependency unit (HDU), and renal services, alongside a live surgery suite intended for advanced clinical procedures.

The ground floor integrates diagnostic and outpatient services, including CT scan, X-ray, and ultrasound facilities, a high-capacity laboratory, consultation rooms, minor theatres, nutrition services, and specialised neonatal support such as human milk banks.

Omollo said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is also playing a supporting role in the coordination and safeguarding of public investments to ensure the timely completion and smooth operationalisation of the facility.

He said the project reflects the government’s broader push to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and integrate services within a more responsive national health system as UHC reforms gather pace.

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