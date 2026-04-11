Chaos on Southern Bypass as suspected goons attack motorists ahead of Kikuyu rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — Traffic along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass was temporarily disrupted on Saturday morning after suspected goons blocked sections of the highway and attacked motorists ahead of a planned political rally in Kikuyu.

Motorists reported incidents of mugging and destruction of property beginning as early as 6am, causing panic among commuters using the busy highway.

Witnesses said the attackers targeted both vehicles and pedestrians, smashing windscreens and forcing some motorists to flee for safety.

“We don’t have a government here! I have been a victim of the ongoing mugging and destruction of property along Southern Bypass. From 6am there’s been no police response. This is organized crime,” one victim said in a social media post, sharing images of her damaged vehicle.

Another motorist recounted a similar ordeal involving family members.

“This also happened to my family at around 6:00 a.m. They were victims of the same organized mugging and property destruction along Southern Bypass, with no police response,” the individual said.

Samuel Kiraguri, another motorist, said: “I am a victim. I just got my tire messed up.”

A section of Kenyans condemned the violence, describing the incidents as organized criminal activity linked to rising political tensions in the area.

“Deeply disturbing. This is criminal. This kind of organized hooliganism and goonism in our political space should not be normalized. Silence and inaction only embolden these criminals and their benefactors,” said Franklin Mukolwe.

Another Kenyan said: “Unacceptable in this day and age.”

Bonfires and debris

Videos shared online showed that sections of the bypass near Thogoto and Gitaru were blocked with bonfires and debris, causing major traffic snarl-ups and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

Pedestrians were also reportedly attacked during the chaos.

Police later moved in to disperse the suspected goons and reopen the road, restoring traffic flow after several hours of disruption.

Security agencies subsequently intensified patrols across the area to prevent further incidents.

Calm was later reported in Kikuyu town as officers maintained a heightened security presence ahead of the rally organised by the Democracy for Citizens Party leader.

The gathering comes amid a heated political standoff between former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah.

Earlier in the week, Gachagua had written to the Inspector General of Police requesting enhanced security for the event, alleging a plot to deploy individuals to disrupt the rally by blocking roads and instigating violence.

He claimed that “organised goons” were being mobilised to create chaos, vandalise property, and provoke police response.

Kimani Ichung’wah, however, dismissed the claims as baseless and politically motivated, urging security agencies to maintain order and protect residents and property.

“Do not fall into this trap to withdraw security teams from protecting Kikuyu Town against this vile man and his campaign of violence and destruction,” Ichung’wah said.

Police had not issued an official statement on Saturday’s events by the time of publication.