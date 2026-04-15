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Sifuna Accuses Ruto’s Govt of Misleading Kenyans Over Fuel Prices Amid Sharp Hike

Sifuna claimed that earlier government assurances that fuel prices had been stabilized have now been contradicted by the latest adjustments.

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NAIROBI, Kenya April 15 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has accused President William Ruto’s administration of misleading Kenyans on fuel pricing, following a steep increase in pump prices announced by the regulator.

In a strongly worded statement, Sifuna claimed that earlier government assurances that fuel prices had been stabilized have now been contradicted by the latest adjustments.

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Sifuna argued that it is unlawful for public officers to issue false or misleading information, suggesting that Kenyans were misled about the true state of the fuel market.

“We have been told a bunch of open lies about the fuel situation,” he said.

The senator referenced remarks made by President Ruto on March 30, where he indicated that government interventions had cushioned consumers from global oil price shocks.

However, Sifuna pointed out that weeks later, fuel prices rose sharply, raising questions about the accuracy of those assurances.

The latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) saw significant increases in fuel prices for the period between April 15 and May 14.

Super Petrol increased by Sh28.69 per litre, Diesel Sh40.30 per litre while Kerosene prices remained unchanged

The regulator attributed the surge to rising global oil prices, which have driven up the cost of imported petroleum products.

According to EPRA, the average landed cost of Super Petrol rose by over 41 percent between February and March, while Diesel jumped by nearly 69 percent. Kerosene recorded the sharpest increase, more than doubling over the same period.

The authority cited escalating international prices and exchange rate pressures, noting that Kenya’s reliance on imported refined fuel makes local pump prices highly sensitive to global market fluctuations.

To cushion consumers, the government reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products from 16 percent to 13 percent and allocated approximately KSh6.2 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to stabilise prices.

Despite these efforts, EPRA said the upward pressure from global markets outweighed relief measures, resulting in the latest price hikes.

Sifuna warned that the impact of higher fuel prices will be felt across the economy, with increased transport costs expected to drive up the price of basic commodities.

“We are placing the pain at the pump squarely on Ruto,” he said, linking the rising cost of living to government policy decisions.

The remarks add to mounting criticism from political leaders and stakeholders over fuel pricing and transparency in Kenya’s energy sector.

With fuel costs continuing to rise, pressure is building on the government to provide clearer communication and more effective interventions to shield consumers from global price shocks.

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