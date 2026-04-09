Orengo Decries Investigations Delays Into Osostsi Attack,Alleges Interference

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 9-Siaya Governor James Orengo has raised alarm over what he termed as a lack of progress in investigations into the recent attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, accusing authorities of possible interference.

In a statement, Orengo expressed deep disappointment with the handling of the case at Kisumu Central Police Station, noting that despite the circulation of clear images of the alleged attackers, no arrests had been made.

“Deeply disappointed by the lack of progress at Kisumu Central Police Station following the targeted attack on Senator Godfrey Osotsi. Despite clear images of the attackers circulating, no arrests have been made,” he noted.

The Siaya Governor further alleged that there was evident interference from higher offices, warning that the matter should not be reduced to political rivalry.

“There is evident interference from higher offices. This is not politics, it is brazen thuggery,”Osotsi noted.

Orengo has now called on both the National Assembly of Kenya and the Senate of Kenya to urgently intervene and demand accountability from security agencies handling the case.

He vowed to personally follow up on the matter, indicating that he would return to the police station to push for updates on the arrests.

“I call on both the National Assembly and the Senate to urgently demand accountability. I will be back tomorrow to follow up on the arrests,”Orengo insisted.

Osotsi was airlifted to Nairobi after he was violently attacked in Kisumu earlier on Wednesday.

Osotsi was on Wednesday assaulted by a group of armed individuals in Kisumu in what his office described as a premeditated attack linked to his political stance.

In a statement issued by the Vihiga Senator’s communications office, the lawmaker had made a routine visit to the Acacia area for personal grooming before proceeding to Java Restaurant, where he met a friend and interacted with members of the public.

The incident occurred shortly after, when a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him.

“It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the attackers demanded to know why the senator was allegedly supporting a one-term political position instead of a two-term stance, pointing to possible political motivations behind the assault.

Despite the presence of his security detail, no shots were fired.

“The Senator’s security detail that was present exercised restraint to avoid discharging firearms in a public setting, which could have resulted in grave harm to innocent civilians,” the statement added.

The senator’s office condemned the attack, terming it barbaric and cowardly, and suggested it may have been orchestrated.

“We strongly condemn this barbaric and cowardly act, which appears to have been premeditated and orchestrated,” the statement read.

At the same time, the office cautioned against linking the incident to residents of Kisumu, noting that the senator had interacted freely with the public prior to the attack.

“This isolated incident should not, in any way, be used to tarnish the image of the people of Kisumu, who have consistently demonstrated warmth and hospitality,” the statement said.

The office has called on the National Police Service to urgently investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice, pointing to CCTV footage at the restaurant as a key lead.

“The availability of CCTV surveillance at Java Restaurant provides a critical starting point for identifying and apprehending those responsible. The rule of law must prevail,” the statement added.