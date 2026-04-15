SHA appoints 25 Claims Officers to boost efficiency in claim processing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — The Social Health Authority (SHA) has announced the appointment of 25 Claims Management Officers following what it described as a competitive and transparent recruitment process aimed at strengthening efficiency and accountability in healthcare service delivery.

In a statement, the Authority said the recruitment exercise, which began on July 29, 2025, forms part of ongoing institutional reforms to enhance claims processing, improve responsiveness, and support a more people-centred health financing system under Kenya’s new health framework.

“These significant appointments follow a competitive and transparent recruitment process that began on 29th July 2025,” the SHA Chief Executive Officer said.

The newly appointed officers will serve across different cadres, including Claims Management Officer I, Claims Management Officer II, and Dispatch Centre roles—positions considered central to claims verification, processing, and coordination of service delivery across the health system.

The appointments come as SHA continues to expand its operational capacity amid growing demand for streamlined claims management and faster reimbursement processes for healthcare providers.

Among those appointed as Claims Management Officer I is Viola Koross.

Appointed as Claims Management Officers II are Nancy Lenah Khisa and Winnie Nungari Wainaina.

Those appointed to the Dispatch Centre under the Claims Management Officer II cadre include Zakaria Abdi, Claudine Chepkorir, Madeline Adhiambo Oduor, Miriam Wayua Muok, and Eddy Gawo Abok.

Other appointees are Stanley Karuga, Mwema Ngunjiri Joseph, Meshack Obwogi, Johannes Werunga Khisa, Teresa Ethron, Daniel Muthui Wambua, Mohamed Dambi, Francis Agwambo Omondi, and Qabale Sharamo Habane.

The Board of Directors and management congratulated the newly appointed staff and expressed appreciation to all personnel involved in the recruitment process for their professionalism during the transition period.

SHA said the appointments reinforce its commitment to strengthening governance systems and ensuring timely, efficient, and accountable management of health insurance claims.