Ruto puts cartels profiteering in Nairobi County on notice during City Hall Address

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – President William Ruto has put cartels operating within Nairobi County on notice, accusing them of undermining service delivery and exploiting residents for profit.

Speaking during an address to the Nairobi County Assembly, the Head of State blamed entrenched cartels for inefficiencies, and persistent challenges facing the capital.

Ruto said the networks, which he accused of infiltrating key county operations, have continued to frustrate efforts to improve essential services, warning that decisive action will be taken against those involved.

“I recently took head on the fuel cartels. Members, we must take the cartels in the city of Nairobi head on, whoever they are, however powerful they may be. And let me be very clear today, under this administration, the era of appeasing cartels at the expense of the public interest must come to an end,” he stated.

Ruto has sharply criticized years of poor governance and inaction in Nairobi, blaming it for persistent challenges such as flooding, weak urban planning, and disorder in the capital.

He said the city’s current state is the result of leaders tolerating mediocrity and prioritizing political convenience over the public good.

“Too many tolerated mediocrity. Too many postponed action. Too many chose political convenience over public good. And the result is what we see around us. A capital city where flooding still kills our people. Planning is weak and basic order is too often absent. These honorable members cannot continue,” the President said, adding that the consequences are evident in the city’s struggles.

He pointed to recurring flooding incidents that continue to claim lives, as well as inadequate planning and a breakdown in basic order, as signs of systemic failure.

Ruto challenged Members of the County Assembly to take responsibility and reverse the trend, warning that the status quo is no longer acceptable.