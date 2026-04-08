State Law Office launches Public Trustee services on e-Citizen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — The Office of the Attorney General has announced the roll-out of Public Trustee services on the e-Citizen platform, a move aimed at enhancing access to justice and improving service delivery through digital transformation.

“This initiative provides a seamless, efficient, and accessible platform for all members of the public seeking our services. It allows real-time access to information and reduces the cost of service delivery, particularly for Kenyans living in remote areas,” the State Law Office said on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, all applications to the Public Trustee Nairobi Office will be processed exclusively through the e-Citizen portal at https://publictrustee.ecitizen.go.ke.

The services available include administration of estates of deceased persons, management of trusts for minors, persons living with mental disabilities, or individuals incapable of making decisions due to age, infirmity, or other reasons recognized by the courts.

Additionally, the platform facilitates the distribution of accident compensation dues forwarded to the Public Trustee by insurance service providers.

“Through this digital solution, we are modernizing government services and ensuring that all Kenyans, regardless of location, can access critical legal support efficiently and transparently,” the AG’s office said.

The Office of the Attorney General urged all stakeholders and members of the public to embrace this digital platform as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public service delivery.

It asked stakeholders to direct further enquiries or clarification, to the Public Trustee at Sheria House, located on the Ground Floor, Tel: 020-227461/0140828911/0140828913, or Email: communications@ag.go.ke / pt@ag.go.ke.