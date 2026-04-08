Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

State Law Office launches Public Trustee services on e-Citizen

The Office of the Attorney General rolls out Public Trustee services on the e-Citizen platform, enabling Kenyans to access estate administration, trusts for minors, and accident compensation dues digitally from anywhere in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — The Office of the Attorney General has announced the roll-out of Public Trustee services on the e-Citizen platform, a move aimed at enhancing access to justice and improving service delivery through digital transformation.

“This initiative provides a seamless, efficient, and accessible platform for all members of the public seeking our services. It allows real-time access to information and reduces the cost of service delivery, particularly for Kenyans living in remote areas,” the State Law Office said on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Effective immediately, all applications to the Public Trustee Nairobi Office will be processed exclusively through the e-Citizen portal at https://publictrustee.ecitizen.go.ke.

The services available include administration of estates of deceased persons, management of trusts for minors, persons living with mental disabilities, or individuals incapable of making decisions due to age, infirmity, or other reasons recognized by the courts.

Additionally, the platform facilitates the distribution of accident compensation dues forwarded to the Public Trustee by insurance service providers.

“Through this digital solution, we are modernizing government services and ensuring that all Kenyans, regardless of location, can access critical legal support efficiently and transparently,” the AG’s office said.

The Office of the Attorney General urged all stakeholders and members of the public to embrace this digital platform as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public service delivery.

It asked stakeholders to direct further enquiries or clarification, to the Public Trustee at Sheria House, located on the Ground Floor, Tel: 020-227461/0140828911/0140828913, or Email: communications@ag.go.ke / pt@ag.go.ke.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Candlelight, Remembrance Songs Mark 32nd Genocide Against Tutsi Commemoration in Nairobi

Hundreds of participants, including members of the Rwandan community in Kenya, government officials, diplomats, and representatives of international organisations, gathered at the UN complex...

18 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Matt Baugh appointed British High Commissioner following Neil Wigan’s departure last year

Matt Baugh OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to Kenya, succeeding Neil Wigan OBE, who left in August 2025 to take up a...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Athi Water Announces Five-Day Water Supply Interruption for System Upgrades

The interruption is intended to facilitate installation and strengthening works on the Raw Water Gravity Transmission Pipeline running from Ndakaini Dam to the Kigoro...

2 days ago

Kenya

Competition Authority Raids Foam Mattress Firms Over Suspected Cartel Practices

The unannounced inspections were carried out in businesses located in Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu and Kisumu, the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

April 1, 2026

Headlines

Sakaja Calls City Hall Police Operation ‘Unnecessary Drama’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30— Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has defended his decision not to appear before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), citing...

March 30, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Falling scaffolding from Westlands high-rise site raises safety fears among Brookside residents

Residents said the incident has heightened fears about their safety, coming just a week after a 22-storey building under construction nearby partially collapsed, killing...

March 25, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Missing Voices alliance urges criminalization of enforced disappearances amid rising police killings

Missing Voices reports 131 cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Kenya in 2025. Coalition urges Parliament to criminalize disappearances, strengthen accountability, and...

March 25, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Men accounted for 90% of victims of police killings in Kenya in 2025 – Missing Voices report

The report also found that shootings were the most common method used in police killings, accounting for 114 cases, raising concerns about adherence to...

March 25, 2026