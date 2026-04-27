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PS Oluga Calls for Stronger Political Commitment to Primary Healthcare in Africa

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NAIROBI ,Kenya Apr 27 -Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga has called for sustained policy leadership and political commitment to strengthen primary healthcare systems in Kenya and across Africa.

Dr Oluga was speaking during a high-level panel at the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026, held at the United Nations Office at Nairobi, where discussions focused on financing, advocacy, and accountability in primary healthcare.

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The session, themed “Primary Healthcare Financing, Advocacy and Political Accountability,” brought together global and regional leaders to examine pathways for building resilient and sustainable health systems.

“Strong primary healthcare systems are built on sound policy, political commitment, and the active involvement of communities,” Dr Oluga said.

The Principal Secretary emphasised that effective primary healthcare delivery must be anchored in strong policy direction and backed by political will, noting that community engagement remains critical to driving uptake and long-term success.

He highlighted domestic resource mobilisation as a key enabler in expanding access to essential services, enabling the government to improve affordability and efficiency within the health system. He added that sustainability must remain central to ongoing health sector reforms.

Dr Oluga outlined priorities for advancing primary healthcare, including translating policy into action, strengthening institutional and community capacity, and ensuring strategic allocation and efficient use of resources. He noted that long-term gains will depend on consistent implementation and resilient systems.

The three-day summit has convened delegates from over 50 countries, providing a platform to advance collaboration and accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage.

Participants in the session included National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee Chair Kuria Kimani, Margaret Lubaale of HENNET, Vandana Shah, and Thabani Maphosa, among other stakeholders.

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