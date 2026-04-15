Pressure Mounts on CS Wandayi as Activists Call for Probe Into Fuel Pricing Irregularities

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – Pressure is mounting on Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi to step aside following fresh demands by civil society over the ongoing fuel price crisis and alleged irregularities in the energy sector.

Mtetezi, a grassroots economic justice movement, has called for Wandayi’s immediate withdrawal from office to pave the way for what it describes as an “independent, transparent, and credible investigation” into fuel pricing and procurement processes.

The call comes in the wake of the latest fuel price hike announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), a move that has intensified the financial strain on households already grappling with a high cost of living.

In a strongly worded statement, Mtetezi raised alarm over what it termed systemic failures within the energy sector, citing reports of questionable fuel import arrangements.

Among the concerns is an alleged KSh 3.2 billion loss linked to a cancelled fuel import deal, as well as claims of entrenched cartels controlling the fuel supply chain. The group argues that these issues point to deeper governance and accountability gaps that must be urgently addressed.

“The developments raise serious concerns regarding the integrity, transparency, and accountability of fuel pricing mechanisms in the country,” the statement read.

Mtetezi is urging both the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to launch immediate and comprehensive probes into the matter.

The organization maintains that stepping aside by the CS would not imply guilt but would instead safeguard the integrity of the investigations by eliminating potential conflicts of interest.

The movement revealed that it has already moved to court under case number HCCHRPET/E230/2026, seeking ministerial accountability over a separate substandard fuel importation scandal.

Additionally, it is exploring further public interest litigation aimed at compelling transparency in fuel pricing, procurement processes, and management of public resources in the energy sector.

Mtetezi also criticized the continued reliance on the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL), arguing that it serves only as a temporary relief mechanism rather than addressing structural inefficiencies within the sector.

The latest fuel price adjustments have had a ripple effect across the economy, driving up transport costs, food prices, and overall living expenses.

“As the cost of fuel continues to rise, it is imperative that accountability begins at the highest levels of leadership,” the group stated.

Mtetezi National Convenor Francis Awino reiterated the group’s position, insisting that decisive action is necessary to restore public trust.

“Opiyo Wandayi must step aside,” he said.