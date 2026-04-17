President Ruto Signs Tax Relief Law Reducing Fuel VAT by Half for Three Months

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – President William Ruto has signed the VAT (Amendment) Act 2026 into law, temporarily reducing Value Added Tax on fuel from 16 percent to 8 percent for a period of 90 days in a move aimed at easing pressure on consumers and stabilising fuel prices.

The new measure s are expected to provide short-term relief to motorists, transport operators, and businesses heavily reliant on petroleum products.

The reduction comes at a time when fuel prices have remained a major concern for households and the transport sector, with fluctuations in global oil markets continuing to impact local pump prices.

According to the amendment, the 50 percent cut in VAT is intended as a temporary fiscal intervention while the government reviews broader measures to cushion Kenyans from external shocks affecting energy costs.

While signing the Bill into law, President Ruto reiterated the government’s commitment to stabilising fuel prices through a mix of tax adjustments, subsidies, and procurement reforms in the petroleum sector.

The 90-day window is expected to allow policymakers time to assess global oil trends and determine whether further adjustments will be necessary once the period lapses.

Stakeholders in the transport and logistics sector are expected to welcome the move, which could translate into reduced operational costs and potentially lower commodity prices if sustained across supply chains.

However, economists are likely to closely watch the fiscal implications of the tax cut, particularly its impact on government revenue and budgetary allocations in the short term.

The VAT amendment marks one of the most significant recent interventions in Kenya’s fuel pricing framework as the government seeks to balance affordability for consumers with long-term fiscal stability.