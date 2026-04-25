President Ruto Inspects Ciumbu Modern Market Project in Murang’a as 600 Markets Take Shape Nationwide

MURANG’A, Kenya Apr 25 – President William Ruto on Saturday continued his development tour of Murang’a County with an inspection of the ongoing construction works at the Ciumbu Modern Market in Maragua Constituency.

The Head of State used the visit to highlight the government’s nationwide programme aimed at improving trading infrastructure for small-scale traders, commonly referred to as Mama Mboga, and other business operators.

According to the President, the government is currently constructing 25 modern markets in Murang’a County at a cost of KSh 2.5 billion. Nationally, he noted that 600 similar markets are under construction as part of a broader initiative to promote dignified and organised trading environments.

“We are building 25 modern markets in Murang’a County at a cost of KSh 2.5 billion. Nationally, 600 markets are underway, fulfilling our commitment to provide Mama Mboga and other traders with decent places of work,” President Ruto said during the inspection of the Ciumbu Modern Market project.

The Ciumbu Modern Market, once completed, is expected to accommodate more than 200 traders, providing improved facilities and a more structured business environment for local vendors.

The project is part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen the informal sector by enhancing access to clean, secure, and well-equipped trading spaces across the country.

The President reiterated that investment in markets is central to boosting small businesses, creating jobs, and supporting economic growth at the grassroots level.

The Murang’a visit is part of a wider development tour of the region, where the government is showcasing ongoing infrastructure and economic empowerment projects aimed at improving livelihoods.

Once completed, the modern markets are expected to ease congestion, improve hygiene, and boost trade efficiency for thousands of small-scale traders across Kenya.