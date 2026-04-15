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Police Blame Criminal Elements for Deadly Ishiara Protests as IPOA Probe Begins

Police confirmed that two people lost their lives during the unrest on April 14, while several others were injured.

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NAIROBI, Kenya April 15 – The National Police Service (NPS) has attributed the deadly violence witnessed during protests at Ishiara Level 4 Hospital in Embu County to criminal elements who allegedly hijacked an otherwise peaceful demonstration.

In a press statement issued by the Office of the Inspector General, the police confirmed that two people lost their lives during the unrest on April 14, while several others were injured.

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According to the NPS, the Evurore Ward community had formally notified authorities of a planned peaceful protest over conditions at Ishiara Level 4 Hospital.

However, police say the situation quickly deteriorated.

“Although the protests began well, what was witnessed soon afterwards was a shocking and unacceptable degeneration into criminal acts and violence by people who were not peaceful protestors,” the statement read.

Authorities reported that businesses were vandalised and bystanders injured as chaos escalated.

Police stated that officers intervened to restore order but were met with resistance from individuals allegedly armed with crude weapons, including stones and other projectiles.

“The police swiftly intervened to restore law and order, only to be met with more violence from criminal elements,” the statement added.

The service maintained that the initial intentions of the protest were overtaken by individuals not interested in peaceful demonstrations.

The NPS confirmed that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has been notified and will conduct independent investigations into the incident.

“The police shall give maximum cooperation to this independent body,” the statement noted, adding that a full accountability process is underway.

Authorities have also appealed to members of the public to share any information that could assist investigations through police stations or official communication channels.

The police reiterated their commitment to transparency and accountability, pledging to work closely with IPOA to establish the circumstances that led to the fatalities.

“The National Police Service assures the public of its steadfast commitment to the law and pledges transparency and accountability,” the statement concluded.

The protests were sparked by growing public outrage over the state of Ishiara Level 4 Hospital, with residents citing poor services, understaffing, and deteriorating infrastructure.

The incident has since drawn national attention, with leaders and civil society groups calling for justice, accountability, and reforms in both healthcare service delivery and policing.

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