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Petitioners challenge private halal certification influence in Kenya’s meat supply chain

The petitioners want the court to declare the current halal certification regime unlawful unless it is expressly backed by legislation.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Three Kenyans have filed a constitutional petition at the High Court seeking to suspend the use and enforcement of halal certification marks on meat products, arguing that the system operates without a clear legal foundation and raises concerns for both consumers and businesses.

The petitioners — Dennis Nthumbi, Dennis Owuor Ochanda, and Henry Barasa Tom — want the court to declare the current halal certification regime unlawful unless it is expressly backed by legislation.

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Filed under urgency, the case argues that halal certification in Kenya is largely managed by private bodies yet has become deeply integrated into the meat supply chain, influencing operations from slaughterhouses to retail outlets and shaping access to markets.

According to the petition, the widespread use of halal labels raises serious consumer protection issues, particularly around transparency, pricing, and the right to accurate information. The petitioners claim many consumers are unaware of what the certification entails or whether its associated costs are passed on through higher prices.

They further argue that meat inspection and public health regulation are statutory functions assigned to government agencies and should not be delegated or influenced by private certification bodies. The petition warns that the expanding role of such entities risks creating regulatory confusion and weakening accountability in the food sector.

In their application, the three are also seeking conservatory orders to stop regulators and state agencies from enforcing or permitting any meat certification system that is not grounded in law.

Additionally, they want the court to compel relevant government bodies to disclose the legal framework, standards, and cost structure governing halal certification in Kenya’s meat industry.

While the petitioners emphasize that they do not oppose religious dietary practices, they maintain that their case is focused on legality, transparency, and proper regulation of certification marks used in the food industry.

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