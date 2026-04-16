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Petition Challenges Mandatory Sentences in Sexual Offences Act, Raises Jail Reform Debate

At the core of the case is a push to align sentencing with principles of fairness, human dignity, and individualized justice.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – A fresh constitutional petition filed at the High Court is set to reignite debate over Kenya’s criminal justice system, with potential implications for sentencing policy and prison reforms.

The petition, lodged by Obwogi Jonathan, challenges mandatory minimum and maximum sentences under the Sexual Offences Act, arguing they undermine judicial discretion and violate constitutional rights.

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At the core of the case is a push to align sentencing with principles of fairness, human dignity, and individualized justice.

“This Petition is precisely the ‘proper case’ contemplated by the Supreme Court,” the filing states.

“The right to a fair trial encompasses the right to an individualized sentence.”

Mandatory sentences, introduced to ensure consistency and deterrence, have faced criticism over their impact on prison overcrowding and limited rehabilitation outcomes.

The petition argues that rigid sentencing prevents courts from considering factors such as age, first-time offences, and rehabilitation prospects, potentially leading to disproportionate penalties.

Several organisations, including Katiba Institute, Justice Defenders, FIDA-Kenya, and Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa, have joined the case as interested parties.

The petition follows a 2024 Supreme Court decision that opened the door for broader constitutional challenges to mandatory sentencing beyond murder cases.

If upheld, the case could pave the way for more flexible sentencing guidelines, significantly reshaping Kenya’s criminal justice framework.

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