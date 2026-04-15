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ORPP officials also briefed party representatives on key operational areas, including compliance requirements, automated services, records management, and communication protocols/ORPP

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ORPP Issues Provisional Registration Certificates to Three New Political Parties

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has issued provisional registration certificates to three new political outfits.

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Registrar John Lorionokou presided over the issuance of certificates to The Future Party (TFP), Kenya Great Party (KGP), and United Super Alliance Party (USAP), following what officials described as a rigorous and multi-layered evaluation process.

Speaking during a briefing session on behalf of the Registrar, Assistant Registrar Florence Birya said the assessment of party applications is conducted through a coordinated approach involving multiple departments and committees.

“The ORPP reviews party registration applications in a collective approach where different departments and responsible committees collaborate to infuse their expertise in the evaluation, hence making the process impartial, transparent, and accountable,” she said on Wednesday.

Birya urged party officials to familiarize themselves with the legal framework governing political parties and to strictly adhere to approved party instruments, including constitutions and membership recruitment plans.

She emphasized the need for inclusivity, calling on the parties to ensure representation across diverse demographics and regions.

ORPP officials also briefed party representatives on key operational areas, including compliance requirements, automated services, records management, and communication protocols.

Party officials present welcomed the development and commended the ORPP for its support throughout the application process.

“The process has been beyond reproach as it has been objective and transparent. Our true appreciation to all ORPP staff. ORPP is a model brand,” said one official.

Under the Political Parties Act, applicants must meet several conditions before being granted provisional registration.

These include approval of party particulars, submission of foundational documents such as constitutions and manifestos, publication of statutory notices, establishment of digital platforms, and payment of prescribed fees.

With the latest additions, the number of political parties holding provisional registration certificates now stands at 29.

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