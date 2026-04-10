Ol Kalou MP Kiaraho to be Interred in Tigoni as Tributes pour in

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The late Ol-Kalou Constituency Member of Parliament David Kiaraho, who passed away last week is expected to be laid to rest at his farm in Tigoni, Limuru Constituency.

According to Funeral Planning Committee led by Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku, Tigoni was the place the legislator wished to be buried, as he frequently visited it for reflection and relaxation.

Kiaraho was serving his third term as Ol Kalou MP, having first been elected to the National Assembly in the 2013 General Elections.

He was a member of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and also served on the Procedure and House Rules Committee, which is tasked with overseeing parliamentary procedures and the interpretation of Standing Orders.

Members of Parliament that attended the Requiem Service for the late Ol Kalou MP Hon. David Kiaraho in Nairobi ​on Thursday eulogized him as a dependable and independent-thinker who displayed professionalism in all his undertakings as a Leader and Legislator.

Speaking at the St. Andrew’s Church this afternoon, the Ad-Hoc Funeral Planning Committee’s Vice Chairperson Faith Gitau (​Nyandarau County Woman Representative) referred to the life of the late MP as an epitome of good leadership, referencing his contribution both on the floor of the house, and to his Constituents of Ol Kalou.

Gitau encouraged the widow of the late MP to rely on God’s guidance and support in the loss of her spouse.

​Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang who has served with the late Kiaraho in his three terms since 2013, mourned him as a personal friend who had a significant influence on his career as a politician.

“I have come to hono​ur him as a colleague who has been at the helm of my personal growth both as a politician and leader​,” he said.

​Kajwang added that; “He spoke seed and sense in every situation he was in, and that’s a very commendable attribute. His political views never superseded sense and common decency​.”

​Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara who is also a member of the Funeral Planning Committee relieved the frailty of life and the need to offer comfort and support for bereaved families.

“The pain of loss is so personal that all of us here can only imagine the family’s pain, and I pray for strength and courage for them to bear the loss of their beloved father and husband​,” she remarked.

​North Imenti MP Dawood Rahim remembered Kiaraho as a man of honor, having served with him at the National Assembly since 2013 as well.

“We were elected in the same year, and we formed a bond in the years that we have worked together both politically and personally.” ​he added that, “he was a man of honor; despite being a politician he always stood firm in what he believed was right.”

E​ast A​frican L​egislative A​ssembly MP Kanini Kega said the Ol​ Kalou legislator was a good man who held his hands politically, and stood with him throughout his tenure and beyond.