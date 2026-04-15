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ODPP pushes alternative justice pathways at Mediation Summit 2026

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15— The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is scaling up the use of alternative justice mechanisms to ease pressure on courts and promote faster, more humane dispute resolution, Senior Deputy Director Abdi Hassan said at the Mediation Summit 2026.

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Representing the Director of Public Prosecutions at the forum held at Strathmore University, Hassan said the ODPP is increasingly embracing alternatives to prosecution, including diversion and plea bargaining, particularly in cases involving family disputes.

He told participants that such mechanisms provide a practical pathway for resolving conflicts without resorting to adversarial court processes, which can be lengthy and emotionally taxing.

“These approaches ease the burden on courts, promote restorative justice, and give families an opportunity to resolve disputes amicably without the strain of prolonged litigation,” Hassan said.

He added that the ODPP’s approach is anchored on improving efficiency and fairness in the justice system, while aligning with broader efforts to deliver people-centred justice.

The summit, which focused on non-adversarial methods of resolving family disputes, brought together key players in the justice sector.

Among those in attendance were Caroline Kendagor, Ann Claire Williams, Aggrey Muchelule, Hillary Chemitei, and Charles Kanjama.

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