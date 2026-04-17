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Kenya

OCS Sent Home as Investigations Deepen Into Ishara Fatal Shooting

A specialized team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has already been deployed to carry out a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has recalled the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) in charge of Ishara following the deadly shooting that left two dead even as focus shifts to accountability in the ongoing investigation.

In a fresh statement, Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga the move is aimed at ensuring impartial and transparent investigations into the incident that has sparked concern among residents.

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“The Service wishes to assure the public that accountability for this incident must be exercised,” he stated.

The Inspector General further directed that the Service will extend full cooperation to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and other independent bodies to facilitate credible investigations.

A specialized team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has already been deployed to carry out a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

At the same time, IPOA has launched its own independent inquiry, adding an extra layer of oversight as pressure mounts for answers and justice.

Regional and county security teams remain on the ground in Ishara and surrounding areas to assess the situation and maintain order as investigations continue.

Residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with authorities by sharing any information that could assist in resolving the case.

The recall of the OCS signals a firm stance by the police leadership on accountability within its ranks, particularly in cases involving loss of life.

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