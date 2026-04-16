Nairobi Women Launch ‘Two Term Brigade’ to Rally Support for Ruto Re-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – A new women-led political movement backing President William Ruto’s re-election bid has been launched in Nairobi, signalling early grassroots mobilisation ahead of future elections.

Dubbed the Two Term Brigade, the initiative brings together young mothers from all 85 wards in the capital, with a mission to popularise the government’s agenda and rally support for a second term.

Leaders of the movement said they plan to traverse Nairobi and eventually other regions, engaging communities and highlighting what they describe as key achievements of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking after a meeting with Hassan Omar, the organisers said government progress has been overshadowed by opposition criticism, which they termed as “noise.”

They argued that their campaign will focus on countering misinformation and ensuring wananchi understand the administration’s policies and impact.

The group, composed of women from diverse communities, said it has organised itself into regional clusters to expand its outreach beyond Nairobi.

They intend to focus on areas where they believe the president’s message has not been effectively communicated, positioning themselves as grassroots ambassadors of the government’s development agenda.

The brigade also used the platform to call for a shift away from ethnic-based politics, urging Kenyans to embrace issue-based leadership.

They said the current political climate presents an opportunity to move beyond tribal alignments and focus on national unity and development.

Under the patronage of Liz Waithera, the movement announced plans to roll out a nationwide recruitment campaign aimed at expanding its base.

Members of the group said many of them have directly benefited from government programs, and view their support as evidence of the administration’s impact.

They maintained that their personal experiences will form a key part of their messaging as they seek to build momentum for the president’s re-election bid.