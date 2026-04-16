Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/FILE

Kenya

Nairobi Women Launch ‘Two Term Brigade’ to Rally Support for Ruto Re-Election

The initiative brings together young mothers from all 85 wards in the capital, with a mission to popularise the government’s agenda and rally support for a second term.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – A new women-led political movement backing President William Ruto’s re-election bid has been launched in Nairobi, signalling early grassroots mobilisation ahead of future elections.

Dubbed the Two Term Brigade, the initiative brings together young mothers from all 85 wards in the capital, with a mission to popularise the government’s agenda and rally support for a second term.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Leaders of the movement said they plan to traverse Nairobi and eventually other regions, engaging communities and highlighting what they describe as key achievements of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking after a meeting with Hassan Omar, the organisers said government progress has been overshadowed by opposition criticism, which they termed as “noise.”

They argued that their campaign will focus on countering misinformation and ensuring wananchi understand the administration’s policies and impact.

The group, composed of women from diverse communities, said it has organised itself into regional clusters to expand its outreach beyond Nairobi.

They intend to focus on areas where they believe the president’s message has not been effectively communicated, positioning themselves as grassroots ambassadors of the government’s development agenda.

The brigade also used the platform to call for a shift away from ethnic-based politics, urging Kenyans to embrace issue-based leadership.

They said the current political climate presents an opportunity to move beyond tribal alignments and focus on national unity and development.

Under the patronage of Liz Waithera, the movement announced plans to roll out a nationwide recruitment campaign aimed at expanding its base.

Members of the group said many of them have directly benefited from government programs, and view their support as evidence of the administration’s impact.

They maintained that their personal experiences will form a key part of their messaging as they seek to build momentum for the president’s re-election bid.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Auditor-General Under Fire in Kenya Eurobond Constitutional Dispute

The petitioners insist that all public debt, regardless of where it is held, is subject to full audit oversight and cannot be excluded on...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Data Commissioner Orders Hospital to Pay Sh525,000 for Mishandling Patient’s Medical Data

The case was filed by Merceline Odeyo, who alleged that the hospital repeatedly issued her with medical results belonging to another patient with a...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Petition Challenges Mandatory Sentences in Sexual Offences Act, Raises Jail Reform Debate

At the core of the case is a push to align sentencing with principles of fairness, human dignity, and individualized justice.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo Urges Pope Leo XIV to Pray for Kenya During Africa Visit

Kalonzo urged the Pope to intercede for peace, unity, and responsible leadership in Kenya.

3 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Probe Fuel Quality in Kenya as Concerns Over Substandard Imports Grow

KPA told senators that standard maritime procedures were followed once documentation was received.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Mediheal Cleared of Organ Trafficking Claims as MPs Call for Transplant Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – A parliamentary committee has cleared Mediheal Group of Hospitals of allegations of organ trafficking, bringing to a close month...

6 hours ago

World

Mandarin opens doors for Kenyan youth – China Daily

When John Waigua stepped in to teach at a school in Kenya during a university holiday break, an unexpected vacancy changed the course of...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Man Dies After Allegedly Ingesting Chemical Substance in Githurai 44

Despite medical efforts, the man died while undergoing treatment.

6 hours ago