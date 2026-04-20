NACADA Seizes Sh4.1mn Ethanol Haul in Runda Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized a large consignment of illicit ethanol valued at over Sh4.1 million in a targeted operation in Runda Estate, Westlands Sub-County.

The intelligence-led raid, conducted in collaboration with officers from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and National Police Service officers based at Runda Police Station, followed a public tip-off that led investigators to a suspect’s residence in Ruaka Township.

Authorities were subsequently directed to a concealed storage facility along Pan Afric Road in Runda, where they uncovered a total of 1,645 litres of ethanol.

The seized consignment included five 250-litre drums (1,250 litres), 60 two-litre bottles (120 litres), 16 jerricans of 20 litres each (320 litres), and 10 half-litre sachets (5 litres). Officers also recovered equipment believed to be used in repackaging, including a metallic filling funnel, alongside several empty jerricans and drums.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa revealed a growing tactic among illicit alcohol dealers.

“We have discovered that criminals receive ethanol in bulk but repackage it into smaller units such as bottles, jerricans, and sachets, making it easier to transport and evade detection,” he said.

Omerikwa reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to combating illegal alcohol trade, warning that enforcement efforts will intensify.

“NACADA is not relenting in its mandate to safeguard communities. We will continue dismantling these networks and protecting Kenyan families from the dangers of illicit brews,” he added.

Two suspects were arrested during the raid and taken to Runda Police Station, where they remain in custody pending arraignment. Scene of crime officers processed and documented the site as investigations continue.