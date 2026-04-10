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NACADA, Judiciary Partner to Train Magistrates in War Against Drug Abuse

Participants also explored alternative justice approaches, including community-based rehabilitation, court-mandated treatment orders and supervised diversion programmes for low-risk offenders.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10– The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has launched a high-level sensitisation programme targeting judicial officers in Nairobi, in a major step toward strengthening Kenya’s fight against alcohol and drug abuse.

The training brings together Principal Magistrates and senior officials from the Judiciary of Kenya and forms part of renewed strategies to implement a presidential directive aimed at curbing substance abuse across the country.

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During the sessions, judicial officers were taken through NACADA’s mandate under the NACADA Act, 2012, as well as the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (ADCA), 2010. The training highlighted NACADA’s regulatory powers in licensing, public education, and coordination of multi-agency enforcement efforts.

Participants also explored alternative justice approaches, including community-based rehabilitation, court-mandated treatment orders and supervised diversion programmes for low-risk offenders.

These initiatives are designed to shift Kenya’s justice system toward rehabilitation rather than punishment.

Speaking after the training, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa emphasized the need for a more informed judicial approach to addiction.

“This training aims to improve judicial understanding of addiction, fostering a shift towards rehabilitative rather than solely punitive justice,” he said.

The programme is expected to enhance the capacity of courts to identify, assess, and manage substance use disorders more effectively.

The initiative comes amid intensified national efforts following William Ruto’s declaration of alcohol and drug abuse as a national emergency.

The directive triggered a multi-agency crackdown on illicit brews and narcotics, with NACADA leading operations that have resulted in major seizures and arrests in Nairobi, Machakos, and Mombasa.

Despite the progress, stakeholders acknowledged ongoing challenges, including non-compliance by rogue bar operators,  political interference in licensing processes and weak enforcement of court-ordered rehabilitation.

Magistrates noted that some offenders fail to complete treatment programmes due to inadequate supervision and limited rehabilitation facilities.

Dr. Omerikwa reiterated that incarceration alone is not sufficient to address addiction, stressing the importance of long-term recovery strategies.

NACADA is now working closely with the Judiciary to integrate substance use disorder training into judicial induction courses. The programme is set for a nationwide rollout targeting magistrates across Kenya.

The initiative aims to reduce relapse rates, decongest prisons, and support the reintegration of recovering addicts into society as productive citizens.

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