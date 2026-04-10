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Police recovered these stolen goats in Isiolo on July 28, 2023 and handed them over to owners. /Police Twitter.

Kenya

MPs Press Government as Insecurity Worsens in Isiolo

Lawmakers, including Duncan Mathenge, Joshua Oron, Martin Owino and Joseph Iraya Wainaina, echoed concerns over the deteriorating security situation, warning that continued instability threatens livelihoods and cohesion in the region.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities has put the government on notice over escalating insecurity in Isiolo County.

The Committee is now calling for urgent and lasting interventions to restore stability in the region.

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Led by Chairperson Adan Yussuf Haji, the Committee expressed concern that despite the deployment of adequate security resources, efforts to pacify the county have remained sluggish and ineffective, allowing violence to persist.

The legislators were reviewing findings from recent peace engagements with residents and local stakeholders, which painted a grim picture of deep-rooted insecurity driven largely by commercialised cattle rustling and recurring resource-based conflicts.

“Cattle rustling in Isiolo has become commercialised, which is why it persists. The government should deal with the matter once and for all,” said Haji.

He said there is need for a firm and coordinated crackdown on the vice.
Kamukunji MP Abdi Yussuf Hassan linked the rising insecurity to systemic weaknesses within the country’s security architecture.

The MP questioned the effectiveness of heavy budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

“The Ministry receives significant funding and has no reason not to address insecurity in Isiolo permanently,” he said.

He urged authorities to resolve disputes over critical resources such as grazing land, water, schools and healthcare.

Samburu East MP Jackson Lekumontare raised alarm over alleged complicity within security agencies and claimed that rogue officers are supplying ammunition to armed bandits thereby escalating the cycle of violence.

“Rogue police officers are arming bandits with bullets, fuelling violence in affected areas of Isiolo,” he alleged.

Other lawmakers, including Duncan Mathenge, Joshua Oron, Martin Owino and Joseph Iraya Wainaina, echoed concerns over the deteriorating security situation, warning that continued instability threatens livelihoods and cohesion in the region.

The Committee now says it will table far-reaching recommendations aimed at strengthening security operations.

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