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Kenya

Matatu Owners Warn of Fare Hikes as Fuel Costs Climb Above Sh200

Fuel prices in Nairobi have climbed to Sh206.70 per litre for petrol and Sh206.84 per litre for diesel.

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NAIROBI, Kenya April 15 – Commuters across the country are bracing for higher transport costs after matatu operators announced fare increases following the latest fuel price hike.

Speaking during an interview, Matatu Owners Association President Albert Karakacha confirmed that operators have begun consultations nationwide and will adjust fares to reflect rising operational costs.

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“From tomorrow, we’ve been talking to our members all over the country and we know that they are going to adjust the fare upwards,” he said.

The move follows the latest pricing review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), which saw Super petrol increase by Sh28.69 per litre and Diesel rise by Sh40.30 per litre.

As a result, fuel prices in Nairobi have climbed to Sh206.70 per litre for petrol and Sh206.84 per litre for diesel.

EPRA attributed the surge to rising global oil prices, with the landed cost of imported fuel increasing sharply in recent weeks.

Karakacha warned that the impact of the price hike will ultimately fall on ordinary Kenyans who rely on public transport daily.

“We know the common mwananchi is the one going to suffer because they are the consumers we carry every day,” he said.

Matatus form the backbone of Kenya’s public transport system, meaning any fare adjustment has immediate and widespread effects on the cost of living.

Fuel is a key input in transport and manufacturing, and economists warn that rising costs could trigger broader inflation, affecting food prices, goods, and services.

Despite government efforts to cushion consumers—including reducing VAT on petroleum products from 16% to 13% and applying about Sh6 billion in subsidies—global pressures continue to push prices upward.

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