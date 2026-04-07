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Maraga Raises Sh8mn in Citizen-Led Drive for 2027 Presidential Bid

Maraga said the contributions are not merely as financial support, but as a symbol of hope and shared responsibility in efforts to reset, rebuild and restore the country.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – A citizen-led fundraising drive spearheaded by former Chief Justice and 2022 presidential hopeful David Maraga has raised Sh8 million for his presidential campaign barealy an year and a half before the 2027 polls.

The funds, mobilised from ordinary Kenyans across the country, reflect what Maraga described as a collective determination by citizens unwilling to give up on Kenya despite ongoing economic and governance challenges.

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“Eight million shillings, given by ordinary, determined, faithful Kenyans who refuse to give up on this country. I am humbled and deeply grateful,” Maraga said in a statement.

The former Chief Justice said the contributions are not merely as financial support, but as a symbol of hope and shared responsibility in efforts to reset, rebuild and restore the country.

However, he cautioned that the amount raised so far is only a starting point, noting that the task ahead requires sustained public participation beyond initial donations.

“The work ahead is immense. To reset, rebuild and restore Kenya will take every one of us our prayers, our voices, and yes, our continued giving,” he added.

Maraga urged Kenyans who have not yet contributed to do so, while encouraging those who have already given to mobilise others and keep the momentum alive.

“If you have not yet contributed, today is the day. If you have, tell someone. Share the details. Keep the fire burning,” he said.

“This is not my campaign. This is Kenya’s moment. Let us not waste it,” Maraga added.

This development comes days after Maraga cautioned the electoral commission against actions that could erode public confidence in the country’s elections, insisting that integrity must be upheld throughout the entire electoral cycle.

In a statement, Maraga called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to refrain from making pronouncements or taking actions that could cast doubt on its ability to conduct credible polls.

“I call on IEBC to desist from any statements or actions that undermine citizen confidence in their ability to conduct free, fair and credible elections in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” he stated.

The former head of the Judiciary  emphasized that elections are not a one-day event but a continuous process that demands transparency and accountability at all stages.

“Elections are a process whose trust and integrity must be exercised at all times, not just on Election Day,” he said.

He revealed that during a meeting with commissioners on March 23, he underscored the importance of safeguarding ballot integrity and adhering strictly to their constitutional mandate.

“When I met with the Commission on 23 March, I emphasized the need for uncompromising ballot integrity and the faithful upholding of their Oath of Office,” he said.

Maraga further urged the immediate convening of a multi-stakeholder forum to address key electoral concerns, including the audit and inspection of the voter register, diaspora voter registration, the reliability of election technology, and necessary legal reforms.

“It is now urgent to convene a stakeholders meeting to address the audit and inspection of the voter register, Diaspora voter registration, election technology, legal reforms, and other critical electoral matters,” he added.

The former Chief Justice maintained that Kenyans must remain alert in safeguarding democracy, reiterating that ultimate authority rests with the people.

“We remain vigilant and ready to act. Power belongs to the citizens of Kenya,” he said.

His remarks comes amid confusion during the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise, which is set to run until April 28, 2026 across the country.

Yesterday,the  Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clarified that Kenyans who registered as voters before 2012 are not required to register afresh, unless they were not captured in the current biometric register established that year.

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