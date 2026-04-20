Manufacturers Urge Peaceful Demonstrations, Protection of Businesses during fuel protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has called for restraint, dialogue, and protection of businesses amid growing concerns over high fuel prices and planned nationwide demonstrations.

In a statement, the Association acknowledged public concern following the recent fuel price adjustments announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on April 8.

The association also noted that President William Ruto has since assented to the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which reduces VAT on fuel from 16 per cent to 8 per cent—a move it described as a positive step toward easing fuel costs.

However, KAM maintained that both consumers and industry players remain under pressure due to the persistently high cost of petroleum products and the broader cost-of-living crisis.

The association reaffirmed that the right to peaceful assembly is protected under Article 37 of the Constitution and the Public Order Act, but stressed that demonstrations must not endanger lives or lead to destruction of property and businesses.

“While upholding these rights, it is imperative that such actions safeguard human life and property, and do not result in the destruction of businesses and livelihoods,” KAM said.

KAM noted that Kenya, like many neighbouring economies, continues to grapple with economic strain driven by global geopolitical tensions. Manufacturers, it said, are operating under increasingly constrained conditions, making stability critical for economic survival and growth.

The manufacturers’ body urged leaders to prioritise constructive engagement with stakeholders to resolve the current impasse, while also calling on law enforcement agencies to ensure protection of both citizens and property.

It further appealed to Kenyans to embrace tolerance, nationalism, and peaceful approaches in addressing economic challenges.

“Peaceful dialogue is the cornerstone of our democracy,” the statement read.

KAM reiterated its commitment to working with government and other stakeholders to find sustainable solutions that support industrial growth and economic stability.

The statement was signed by KAM Chief Executive Tobias Alando, who emphasised the collective responsibility of all Kenyans in preserving peace, stability, and long-term socio-economic development.