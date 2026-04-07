Man Posing as NIS Deputy Commissioner Arrested as Police Rescue Missing Minor in Kiminini

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7-Detectives in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, have arrested a 56-year-old man suspected of child trafficking and recovered several suspicious documents, while safely rescuing a minor found in his company.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested the suspect following a tip-off from members of the public who reported seeing an unfamiliar man at Nyamira Village in the company of a young boy under unclear circumstances.

Acting swiftly on the information, officers responded to the scene and found the suspect, identified as Gilbert Nyabuto, together with a 10-year-old boy.

The man allegedly introduced himself to authorities as a “Deputy Commissioner” with the National Intelligence Service and presented an identification document bearing that rank along with a service number.

“However, a search conducted on a backpack in his possession revealed assorted academic documents belonging to different individuals, as well as blank fake Kenya Defence Forces calling letters, raising suspicion over his activities,” DCI said.

When questioned about the child, the suspect reportedly claimed he was assisting the boy to secure accommodation.

Both the suspect and the minor were subsequently escorted to Kiminini Police Station for further processing.

Authorities later confirmed that the child was positively identified by his mother, who hails from the Salona area, and has since been safely reunited with her family.

The suspect remains in police custody as detectives continue investigations to establish the full extent of his activities, including potential links to child trafficking, impersonation of a public officer, and fraud-related offences.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the public from criminal elements and commended members of the public for their vigilance and timely reporting, which led to the arrest of the suspect and the safe rescue of the minor.