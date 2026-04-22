Railways MD faces prosecution over Kitale level crossing visibility diamond records

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 — The Commission on Administrative Justice has ordered Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) Managing Director Mainga to release detailed information on the visibility diamond at a level crossing near Kitale town, warning of a criminal prosecution if he fails to comply in twenty-one days.

In its directive on Wednesday, the Commission stated that the request falls squarely within the ambit of the Access to Information Act, and that public entities are obligated to disclose such records unless a lawful exemption is demonstrated.

“The Commission has ordered the Managing Director, Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC), to release information with respect to the details of the visibility diamond at a level crossing near Kitale Town within 21 days,” the ruling reads in part.

The Ombudsman further cautioned that non-compliance would attract enforcement action under the law.

“In the event of non-compliance with the orders above, the Commission shall recommend criminal prosecution against the Managing Director in line with Section 28 of the Access to Information Act, 2016,” the public protector warned.

At the centre of the dispute is an information request by an applicant identified as W.S., who sought technical and administrative records relating to the design and safety configuration of the railway-road intersection, including survey maps and classification details of the crossing.

Inadequate disclosure

KRC is said to have previously responded with information that did not directly address the request, prompting further review by the Commission, which found that the corporation had not adequately discharged its disclosure obligations.

The orders require KRC, through its Managing Director, to provide specific documents, including the classification of the level crossing, approval history, and marked survey plans showing the visibility diamond at the Kitale site.

The Commission emphasised that the requested records are within the custody of

https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/news/2026/04/section-28-access-information-act-kws-snakebite-data-explainer/the public institution and therefore subject to disclosure under transparency laws.

“Kenya Railways Corporation is legally required to create and maintain records relating to its operations, including railway infrastructure,” the ruling notes, adding that such records are presumed accessible unless properly exempted.

The directive underscores heightened scrutiny on public institutions over compliance with access to information laws, particularly where infrastructure safety and public accountability are concerned.