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The initiative is also anchored in Presidential Proclamation No. 1 of 2026 and Kenya Gazette Notice No. 3114 issued on March 6, 2026/KNCHR

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR opens public participation on Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026

KNCHR has invited public submissions on Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026 aimed at improving compensation and justice for victims of human rights violations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has invited members of the public and stakeholders to submit memoranda and comments on the Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen access to justice and compensation for victims of human rights violations.

In a public notice issued in line with Article 10(2)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, the Commission said the consultation process is intended to promote transparency, inclusivity, and public participation in shaping policies affecting victims of rights abuses across the country.

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KNCHR, an independent national human rights institution established under Article 59 of the Constitution and operationalised through the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act (Cap 71), said the proposed guidelines form part of broader reforms aimed at ensuring victims receive accessible, effective, and timely reparations.

“In accordance with Article 10(2)(a) of the Constitution, stakeholders and members of the public are hereby invited to submit hard or soft copies of memoranda, comments, and input,” KNCHR said on Monday.

The development of the Draft Reparations Guidelines follows a judgment delivered on December 4, 2025, by the High Court in Kerugoya in consolidated petitions HCCHPET E010, E011, and E014 of 2024.

Structured framework

The initiative is also anchored in Presidential Proclamation No. 1 of 2026 and Kenya Gazette Notice No. 3114 issued on March 6, 2026.

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The Commission said the guidelines are designed to provide a structured framework for compensation, restitution, rehabilitation, and other forms of redress for individuals and communities affected by human rights violations.

Officials noted that public input will play a critical role in refining the document before it is finalised and implemented.

Stakeholders and members of the public have been urged to submit feedback in either hard or soft copy format.

Submissions can be sent via email to reparations@knchr.org, delivered by post to P.O. Box 74359-00200, Nairobi, or submitted at KNCHR headquarters and regional offices nationwide.

The Commission has provided a standard template to guide submissions, requiring respondents to indicate the relevant page or guideline, quote the specific provision they are commenting on, propose amendments, and provide reasons for their recommendations.

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