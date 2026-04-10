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Kitutu South Residents Protest Alleged Boundary Encroachment by Nyaribari Chache Leaders

The protesters specifically raised concerns over the construction of an administrative structure linked to an Assistant County Commissioner’s office, which they say is being established within their jurisdiction.

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KISII, Kenya Apr 10 – Tension has emerged between residents of Kitutu Chache South and neighboring Nyaribari Chache constituency after locals staged protests over what they claim is a violation of their constituency boundary.

A section of residents accused political leaders from Nyaribari Chache of allegedly initiating development activities within Kitutu Chache South without consultation or approval from local leadership.

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The protesters specifically raised concerns over the construction of an administrative structure linked to an Assistant County Commissioner’s office, which they say is being established within their jurisdiction by leaders from the neighboring constituency.

The demonstrators insisted that the move was inappropriate and amounted to political interference in their territory.

“The move by Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda to initiate a project within our territory is uncalled for and disrespectful,” said protester Norah Ong’uti.

The residents further argued that they have elected leaders who should be responsible for development decisions within their constituency, adding that no external leadership should impose projects on them.

They claimed the project was undertaken without consultation or involvement of Kitutu Chache South leaders.

Despite their objections, the residents said they are not opposed to development but suggested that land could have been formally sought and donated if required.

Kitutu Central MCA Duke Nyarang’o expressed concern over the dispute, questioning the lack of clarity on the constituency boundary.

“It is worrying that the neighboring MP does not know the boundaries. We are asking MP Jhanda to consult elders to clarify the boundary issues,” he said.

Kitutu Chache South aspirant Andrew Maubi also urged leaders from both constituencies to initiate dialogue and resolve the matter amicably before it escalates further.

He noted that no formal engagement had been undertaken with local elders or community representatives to address the concerns raised.

Flamboyant businessman and Kitutu Chache South aspirant Kevin Aruasa called for calm, urging both administrative and political leaders to involve elders in resolving the dispute.

He emphasized the long-standing peaceful coexistence between residents of the two constituencies, warning against allowing boundary disagreements to strain relations.

“We have lived with Nyaribari people as brothers and sisters. We don’t want the boundary issue to cause dispute. We therefore call for amicable cooperation and peaceful resolution,” said Aruasa.

He further urged authorities to initiate a formal boundary verification process to prevent future conflicts and ensure clarity on administrative limits.

As tensions persist, local leaders and aspirants are now calling for a structured boundary review process to settle the dispute conclusively and avoid further misunderstandings between the neighboring constituencies.

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