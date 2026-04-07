Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga Ordered to Appear in Court or Face Arrest

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 7 – Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga has been ordered by a court to personally appear for plea taking, with a warning that failure to do so will result in a warrant of arrest being issued against him.

The directive was issued by Magistrate Harrison Barasa after the defence, through lawyer Steve Ogolla, requested what it described as a final adjournment to allow the accused time to attend court.

The application was strongly opposed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which questioned the credibility of a medical report used to explain Wanga’s absence.

Prosecutors told the court that the document, dated April 25, 2026, recommended 14 days of bed rest due to a headache but failed to indicate any scheduled review or confirm that the accused is still unwell. They argued that the period prescribed had already expired and could not justify his continued absence from proceedings.

On the status of the case, the prosecution said it had engaged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which declined to revisit the charges. The DPP maintained that the decision to charge Wanga over alleged abuse of office was proper, noting that a formal response could be presented in court if necessary.

In his ruling, Magistrate Barasa directed that the medical documents be subjected to scrutiny to establish their authenticity. He also instructed the prosecution to clarify whether there are any ongoing reviews of the charges.

The case will be mentioned on April 9, 2026, when Wanga is expected to appear in person for plea taking, failing which a warrant for his arrest will be issued.