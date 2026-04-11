Teargas in Kikuyu as police break up roadblocks ahead of Gachagua-led rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — Police on Saturday morning deployed teargas to disperse groups that had barricaded key roads in Kikuyu ahead of a political rally organised by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The early-morning standoff triggered panic and major traffic disruptions after suspected hired youths erected roadblocks, lit bonfires using tyres, and hurled stones at passing vehicles.

Officers responded by firing teargas canisters to break up the crowds and restore order.

The unrest was concentrated along sections of the Nairobi–Southern Bypass corridor, particularly near key access points connecting Kikuyu and surrounding towns, where demonstrators reportedly positioned heavy trucks across the roadway, effectively shutting down one of the region’s busiest transport routes.

Traffic ground to a halt for several hours as motorists were forced to abandon their journeys or seek alternative routes.

Some pedestrians and drivers were reportedly confronted by the groups as tensions escalated, heightening fears of violence among residents and commuters.

The Southern Bypass serves as a vital transport link connecting western parts of Nairobi to Kiambu County and surrounding areas, and the temporary blockade triggered widespread gridlock on feeder roads leading into the region.

The incident unfolded against a backdrop of rising political friction between Gachagua and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah.

Both leaders had earlier raised security concerns ahead of the rally.

Gachagua formally notified police of the planned public meeting and later wrote to the Inspector General of Police requesting additional protection, citing intelligence reports of a possible attempt to sabotage the gathering.

READ: Uhuru-backed team in showdown with police over Gachagua’s Kikuyu rally

Security agencies have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.