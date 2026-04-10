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Kepha Omae Tapped to Lead NCIC as Ruto Names 7 Members for Approval

The nominations are subject to parliamentary approval following recommendations by a selection panel tasked with identifying suitable candidates for the commission.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – President William Ruto has nominated Kepha Omae as the Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), alongside seven proposed commissioners, in a move aimed at strengthening national unity and integration.

The nominations, announced through the Executive Office of the President, are subject to parliamentary approval following recommendations by a selection panel tasked with identifying suitable candidates for the commission.

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Members of the commission include Josphine Kirion Eragae (Isiolo), Joseph K. Nguyo (Nyeri), Jackson Swadi Kedogo (Vihiga), Dr. Samuel Mwachiro Mwawasi (Taita Taveta), Irene Chepoisho Tule, HSC (West Pokot), Hassan Billow Ahmed (Wajir) and Jerusah Mwaathime Michael (Kitui).

They are now awaiting vetting and approval by Parliament before formal appointment.

The process is expected to assess their suitability to steer the Commission’s mandate of promoting cohesion and addressing ethnic divisions.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission plays a critical role in fostering national unity, combating hate speech, and promoting peaceful coexistence among communities.

Ruto’s latest nominations come at a time when the government is keen on reinforcing institutions tasked with safeguarding social harmony and addressing emerging tensions in the country.

If approved, the new team will take over leadership of the Commission at a pivotal moment, with expectations to strengthen enforcement, enhance public trust, and drive cohesion initiatives nationwide.

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