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Lee Kinyanjui when he was vetted for the Trade Cabinet Sectetary post on January 14, 2025 following nomination by President William Ruto. /COURTESY.

Kenya

Kenya secures alternative cargo routes as Strait of Hormuz crisis disrupts trade

The crisis in the Middle East continues to strain global supply chains, with direct implications for Kenya’s export-driven economy.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – The government has begun talks with Kenya Airways and other international carriers, as well as global logistics partners, in a bid to secure alternative cargo routes following disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the measures are aimed at ensuring Kenya maintains access to essential imports while safeguarding export flows despite growing geopolitical instability in one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors.

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He added that the government is also working to enhance efficiency at the ports of Mombasa and Lamu to reduce delays, while engaging shipping lines to address rising freight charges and marine insurance costs triggered by the ongoing crisis.

“The current situation underscores the need to reduce reliance on single transit corridors,” said Kinyanjui.

“Kenya is accelerating efforts to diversify export markets, particularly in Asia, Europe, and emerging markets in Latin America, while deepening intra-African trade.”

The crisis in the Middle East continues to strain global supply chains, with direct implications for Kenya’s export-driven economy, a key source of foreign exchange earnings and economic stability.

Government data shows Kenya’s exports hit a record Sh1.1 trillion in 2024, driven by strong performance in horticulture, tea, apparel, and emerging manufacturing sectors.

However, the ongoing instability now puts at risk approximately Sh164.6 billion in annual exports to the Middle East—one of Kenya’s fastest-growing and most strategic markets.

The disruption has led to restrictions and delays along key maritime routes through the Red Sea and Gulf corridors, forcing shipping companies to reroute cargo.

As a result, transit times have increased by 10 to 20 days, while freight costs have surged. Air cargo delays of up to 48 hours are also affecting perishable exports such as flowers and fresh produce.

The impact is especially severe on high-value and time-sensitive goods including horticultural products, meat, dairy, and specialty coffee.

The situation has been compounded by rising global oil prices, which are pushing up production and logistics costs across export supply chains.

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