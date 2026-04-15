Kenya, Portugal move to fast-track bilateral agreements after high-level talks in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — Kenya and Portugal have agreed to accelerate the conclusion and implementation of key bilateral agreements, signaling renewed momentum in diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the commitment was reached during high-level political consultations with Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel, who is on an official visit to Kenya.

Mudavadi said the talks, involving technical teams from both sides, focused on strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing people-to-people connections.

“Our discussions centered on priority areas including energy, the blue economy, ocean and maritime resources, transport, agribusiness, food security, trade and investment, ICT, climate action, tourism, and culture,” he said.

The two sides agreed to fast-track the conclusion and implementation of pending bilateral instruments, with a follow-up session planned to finalize and operationalize the agreements.

“We agreed to fast-track the conclusion and implementation of key bilateral instruments, with a follow-up session to finalize and operationalize them as we expand both bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” Mudavadi said.

Kenya also used the consultations to lobby for Portugal’s support in international engagements, including the candidature of Phoebe Okowa for a judge position at the International Court of Justice.

Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s position as a strategic gateway to East Africa and a key economic and diplomatic hub, positioning the country as a conduit for Portugal’s investment and engagement with the Global South.

The discussions further addressed global governance issues as well as regional and international peace and security, against a backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics.