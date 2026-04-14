Is Kenya ready for 2027?: A look at funding gaps, legal shocks and stalled reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 — Kenya’s preparedness for the 2027 General Election is already being tested far from the polling station — in courtrooms, parliamentary budget sessions and within the institutions tasked with safeguarding the vote.

At the centre of the conversation is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), whose leadership has framed the next election not as a single event, but as a system-wide stress test of the country’s legal, financial and administrative architecture.

Appearing at the National Assembly retreat in January, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon described the 2027 vote as a “complex, multi-stage national exercise”, warning that its credibility will depend less on polling day itself and more on the integrity of the processes leading up to it.

IEBC Chair Edung Ethekon

“Legitimacy of elections depends on the entire electoral process, not just polling day,” he told MPs.

Ethekon’s remarks came against a subtle but consequential reality: Kenya’s electoral system is active, but under sustained strain across nearly every pillar that supports it.

That strain has already been tested in court.

A commission tested in law

In July 2025, a High Court bench struck down the formal gazettement of Ethekon and his fellow commissioners, ruling that while the recruitment process itself was largely sound, its execution fell short.

The appointments were quashed on procedural grounds — not because of the individuals selected, but because of how the process had been concluded.

The episode produced a familiar paradox in the country’s electoral governance: a commission valid in substance, but defective in form.

When Chief Justice Martha Koome later swore in the leadership after the legal impasse was resolved, institutional continuity was restored — but the episode exposed how easily the Commission’s footing can be unsettled at critical moments.

“Our painful history of disputed elections … is a stark reminder that elections are not mere political events,” Koome said during the swearing-in, framing the Commission’s mandate in terms of national stability and public trust.

She urged the commissioners to anchor themselves in institutional independence, warning that declining public confidence in state institutions poses a direct risk to democratic legitimacy.

IEBC’s most immediate pressure point was financial even as legal disruption underscored a deeper vulnerability.

A widening funding gap

The poll agency requested Sh63.9 billion to run the 2025–2028 electoral cycle, out of which Sh41 billion has been allocated, leaving a gap of roughly Sh22.9 billion.

The shortfall, Ethekon told Parliament, is not marginal. It cuts across core functions: voter education, technology infrastructure, staff training, legal preparedness and security coordination.

At the same time, the Commission carries nearly Sh5 billion in verified pending bills from previous election cycles dating back to 2013.

Those liabilities have quietly shaped its present, eroding supplier confidence and complicating procurement timelines.

A supplementary budget passed in early April provided IEBC with Sh2.9 billion to begin clearing part of its debts.

Even so, the Commission remains in what Ethekon describes as a state of fiscal repair rather than recovery — managing past obligations while trying to finance a future election.

“Timely and predictable funding should not be viewed merely as expenditure but as a strategic investment in national stability and democratic continuity,” he said.

Financial strain, however, is only one layer of the challenge.

Inside the Secretariat

Inside the Commission, institutional continuity is being tested at a critical moment in the electoral cycle.

In February, Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary Hussein Marjan stepped down by “mutual consent”, triggering a leadership transition at the Secretariat — the administrative core responsible for procurement, logistics, staffing and technology deployment.

Moses Ledama Sunkuli, the director of electoral operations, was appointed acting CEO as the Commission commenced the search for a substantive replacement.

Such transitions are not unusual in public institutions. But their timing — midway through a compressed electoral cycle — introduces risk.

“Transitions at the Secretariat matter because they directly affect institutional memory and operational sequencing,” said a former senior IEBC official. “At this stage, even small delays can cascade.”

Despite the development, the Commission sought to reassure the public that ongoing activities, including voter registration and by-elections, will proceed uninterrupted.

Apart from funding and internal administrative interventions, a slate of proposed electoral reforms ranging from campaign financing to technology oversight remain largely unimplemented.

The unfinished reform agenda

For IEBC, the delay is not procedural but structural.

“In line with international best practice, election laws should be enacted at least one year before a General Election,” Ethekon said, warning against late enactments.

Legal experts warn that uncertainty in the framework creates fertile ground for disputes.

Kenya’s electoral cycle already generates more than 100 cases per election, a burden currently managed by a legal department of just four counsel within the Commission.

“Legal reforms in the run-up to a general election raise one fundamental question: who do they seek to favour?” said Nairobi-based advocate Sarah Mumbua.

“Changes too close to an election risk confusion, administrative strain and a flood of last-minute court cases,” she added, warning that even well-intentioned reforms can erode public trust if poorly timed.

IEBC has increasingly turned to operational processes as live stress tests of the system, with the Ethekon-led commission highlighting gains in areas such as voter listing.

Testing the system in real time

The ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise — running from March 30 to April 28 — has drawn strong participation with 875,501 new registrations reported as of April 9.

IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon launches the Enhanced Contonous Voter Registration on March 30/IEBC

Reported figures included more than 531,000 new voters listed within a single week, alongside tens of thousands of transfers and about 1,000 data updates.

Mule Musau, who heads the Elections Observation Group (ELOG), however noted the need for IEBC to do more, arguing that Kenya’s electoral system has historically appeared functional, but rarely fully prepared.

“The process should be predictable. The results should be unpredictable,” he said. “But in our case, it is often the reverse.”

Drawing on more than a decade of observation, Musau points to recurring patterns: late institutional reconstitution, delayed reforms and compressed timelines that push critical processes toward the edge of the electoral calendar.

“This country has never, ever been prepared for any of these elections,” he said. “We go into elections with unresolved problems.”

The voter register question

Those gaps, he noted, are now converging. Voter registration is ongoing, reforms remain incomplete, procurement planning is still evolving and the Commission itself is rebuilding internal momentum.

At the centre of these overlapping processes lies a single point of vulnerability: the voter register.

Roselyn Akombe, a former IEBC commissioner, describes it as the foundation upon which electoral credibility rests.

“The register of voters is the heart of an election,” she said, noting the recent surge in youth-led mobilisation campaigns such as TukoKadi.

She however warned that registration alone is insufficient without verification.

“The next most important step is inspection and audit — to remove deceased voters, eliminate duplicates and ensure those registered remain on the roll.”

Transparency, technology and trust

Still on the register, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr has renewed calls for the public release of the 2016 KPMG audit of the voter roll, arguing that its continued classification undermines confidence.

“The report of the 2016 special select committee chaired by Hon Kiraitu Murungi and James Orengo SC resulted in the audit of the IEBC register. KPMG submitted a report to Parliament and it became top secret for reasons I could not comprehend as a Member of the committee,” Kilonzo recalled.

“The audit of the electronic management system should also be undertaken as required by the law we passed at the time,” he stated.

Kilonzo has also questioned transparency around the electronic election management system, particularly in relation to statutory audit requirements.

Together, these concerns point to a deeper fault line: the intersection of electoral technology, data integrity and public trust.

Elsewhere, by-elections — twenty-seven of which were conducted in late 2025 — continue to function as real-time simulations of electoral readiness, offering snapshots of how the system performs under live conditions.

The unresolved question of boundaries

The IEBC has also faced its most politically sensitive issue — boundary delimitation — which remains unresolved.

The commission has deferred the exercise, a constitutional requirement tied to population changes, until after the 2027 election, citing legal, technical and financial constraints.

The full exercise is projected to cost Sh8.49 billion.

“Delimitation is not merely technical. It is about safeguarding the equality of the vote,” Ethekon told Parliament.

For now, the Commission is pursuing a phased approach — preparing for a process it does not expect to complete before the next election.

To observers, the pattern is familiar.

The country’s electoral system, Musau argues, operates in cycles of late adjustment — where reforms lag behind events, timelines compress and institutions are forced into accelerated readiness.

The result is a system that works, but rarely under optimal conditions.

IEBC maintains it is preparing across all fronts — legal, financial and operational — while acknowledging constraints that cut across the entire electoral cycle.

Between readiness and risk, the country’s electoral machinery occupies a narrow and uneasy space: functional, active and continuously adapting, yet persistently unfinished.