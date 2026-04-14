KeNHA Partners with Waze to Transform Road Navigation for Kenyan Motorists

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – Motorists are set to benefit from improved road navigation and real-time traffic updates following a new collaboration between the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the popular navigation app Waze.

In a statement, KeNHA urged road users to stay ahead of traffic, not stuck in it by embracing smarter navigation tools powered by real-time data and community-driven insights.

The partnership aims to enhance daily commutes by integrating live traffic updates, road conditions, and alternative route suggestions.

Waze, a globally used navigation platform, leverages the collective input of millions of drivers to provide up-to-the-minute information on congestion, accidents, and road hazards.

Through this collaboration, Kenyan drivers will be able to tap into localized data, helping them make informed decisions on the road.

KeNHA said the initiative is part of its broader efforts to improve mobility along the country’s highways by incorporating digital solutions and user-generated data into traffic management systems.

The authority encouraged motorists to download the app via major platforms, including the App Store and Google Play, to begin experiencing more efficient and predictable journeys.

With traffic congestion remaining a key challenge in urban centres such as Nairobi and rural areas during festivities, KeNHA has previously been advising motorist to take alternative roots with this shift toward technology-driven solutions aimed at reducing travel time and improving road user experience.