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Kakamega Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda Sues Governor Barasa for Sh18mn Over Defamation

Muhanda alleges that Governor Barasa made public statements portraying her as a drunkard and questioning her ability to effectively serve in public office.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda Busihile has moved to court seeking Sh18 million in damages in a defamation suit against Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, accusing him of making remarks she says have damaged her reputation and political standing.

In a case filed at the Milimani Law Courts, Muhanda alleges that Governor Barasa made public statements portraying her as a drunkard and questioning her ability to effectively serve in public office.

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Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, the legislator is also seeking urgent court orders to stop the governor from repeating or publishing the alleged remarks, which she describes as false, malicious, and defamatory.

At the centre of the suit is a demand for Sh18 million in general damages for libel and slander. Muhanda argues that the statements caused her reputational harm, emotional distress, and damage to her political career.

She is further seeking orders compelling Governor Barasa to issue a public apology, retract the alleged statements, and remove any defamatory content already circulated.

In her supporting affidavit, Muhanda claims the remarks were politically motivated and intended to undermine her influence ahead of the 2027 General Election, where she has expressed interest in contesting the Kakamega gubernatorial seat.

She argues that the statements were designed to weaken her public image and reduce her political competitiveness.

The Woman Representative has also expressed concern that without court intervention, the governor may continue making similar remarks at public rallies and political gatherings, further escalating harm to her reputation.

She is therefore seeking restraining orders to prevent any further alleged defamatory statements while the case is heard and determined.

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