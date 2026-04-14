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KAA appoints Moses Wekesa as CEO nearly 3 years after Gitari’s exit

KAA appoints Moses Wekesa as CEO after nearly three years without a substantive head following the 2023 exit of Alex Gitari.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has named former KenGen Business Development Director Moses Wekesa as its Chief Exceutive Officer.

KAA said Wekesa emerged the top candidate following a rigorous and competitive recruitment process, marking the end of a prolonged leadership gap at the state corporation.

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The position has been held in an acting capacity since August 2023, when former Managing Director Alex Gitari was relieved of his duties following a series of power outages at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) that disrupted operations and drew public criticism.

Nicholus Bado took up the role in the interim with KAA later naming General Manager for Finance Dr Mohamud Gedi as Acting Managing Director as the authority undertook a search for a substantive head.

In February, KAA formally advertised the position, stating that the MD/CEO would serve as the accounting officer responsible for day-to-day management, strategy execution, revenue generation, risk management, compliance and talent development.

The authority said the role required at least 10 years’ experience, including five years at senior management level.

Business growth

Wekesa brings extensive experience in infrastructure development and project management, having managed high-impact projects across Europe, Asia, the Pacific and Africa. At KenGen, he played a central role in driving business growth and advancing key development initiatives.

KAA said his expertise across the infrastructure sector positions him to lead ongoing efforts to modernise Kenya’s aviation facilities and strengthen the country’s competitiveness as a regional aviation and logistics hub.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nairobi, and postgraduate qualifications in finance, appraisal and project planning from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom.

The Board also commended Dr Gedi for maintaining operational stability during the transition period.

Wekesa takes office at a time when KAA is implementing major infrastructure projects, including the modernisation and expansion of JKIA, aimed at improving capacity, efficiency and passenger experience.

Established in 1991, KAA is mandated to develop, operate and maintain Kenya’s airports and airstrips, oversee airside operations, provide rescue and firefighting services, and ensure regulatory compliance across the aviation sector.

The new appointment is expected to provide strategic direction and continuity as the authority seeks to rebuild public confidence and accelerate long-term aviation growth.

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