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Interfaith National Hub on Family Health and Wellbeing launched to tackle healthcare gaps in Kenya

The initiative, led by the Faith to Action Network in collaboration with key stakeholders including the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), Christian Aid, ACT Alliance and African Instituted Churches, seeks to place communities at the centre of Kenya’s response to adolescent pregnancy, maternal and child mortality.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23 — Faith leaders, government officials and development partners have launched the Interfaith National Hub on Family Health and Wellbeing, a new platform aimed at addressing persistent gaps in healthcare delivery across the country.

The initiative, led by the Faith to Action Network in collaboration with key stakeholders including the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), Christian Aid, ACT Alliance and African Instituted Churches, seeks to place communities at the centre of Kenya’s response to adolescent pregnancy, maternal and child mortality.

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The hub will coordinate efforts to engage faith communities in accelerating progress on maternal, newborn and child health by promoting the uptake of high-impact interventions and supporting progressive policies targeting women, children and adolescents.

Faith to Action Network CEO Peter Munene said the platform will strengthen inclusive and community-driven health approaches.

“The establishment of the Interfaith National Hub represents a significant step towards strengthening coordinated, inclusive and community-responsive approaches to family health and wellbeing,” he said.

The launch comes as Kenya continues to face high rates of adolescent pregnancy. According to the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, the country’s adolescent birth rate stands at approximately 73 per 1,000, with one in five girls aged 15 to 19 either pregnant or already mothers.

New baseline data from Kilifi and Migori counties presented during the launch showed that while over 90 percent of parents support adolescent health discussions, access to adolescent-friendly health services and information remains limited. Fewer than one in 20 boys and one in 40 girls meet the threshold for adequate sexual and reproductive health knowledge.

Stakeholders noted that despite strong community support, many young people continue to face barriers including stigma, long distances to health facilities and a shortage of youth-friendly services.

Sheikh Ibrahim Lethome of IRCK emphasised the critical role of faith leaders in bridging these gaps.

“Faith actors are gatekeepers of their communities. We must see faith leaders as an asset and work together to improve access and outcomes,” he said.

Faith-based organisations already play a significant role in healthcare delivery in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing between 30 and 70 percent of services in rural and underserved areas.

Dr. Jackline Kisia from the Ministry of Health said the hub will enhance coordination and strengthen partnerships between faith institutions and public health systems.

“By placing faith leaders at the centre of community health efforts, we acknowledge that key decisions about care and prevention often happen beyond clinical settings,” she said.

The launch concluded with the signing of a declaration by more than 20 faith organisations, alongside government officials including Gender Principal Secretary Anna Wango’mbe, committing to advancing family health and wellbeing across the country.

The initiative is expected to contribute to Kenya’s progress toward Universal Health Coverage by strengthening community engagement, shaping health-seeking behaviour and expanding access to essential services.

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