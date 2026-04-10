Inside Government Plan to Source Suppliers for China Exports Ahead of May 1st

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 10-The government is ramping up efforts to identify and prepare credible local suppliers to meet growing demand in the Chinese market, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has revealed.

Appearing before the National Assembly Finance Committee, Mbadi said Kenya has already signed an export agreement with China, opening up what he described as a vast and lucrative market for the country’s agricultural produce.

“We signed the export agreement with China which is a big market for us and there are already plans for exports of tea, avocado and other crops to China,” Mbadi told lawmakers.

However, the CS cautioned that tapping into the Asian giant’s demand will require a deliberate strategy to ensure consistency in supply, noting that only serious and well-organized producers will be considered.

“I am told the demand from China is very big. In fact, the people who are to supply in that market, we have to really get serious suppliers to that market to ensure regular supply,” he said.

The revelations point to a broader government plan to streamline export chains, particularly in key value crops such as tea and avocados, which have increasingly become central to Kenya’s foreign exchange earnings.

At the same time, Mbadi said Kenya is not limiting its export ambitions to China alone, indicating that the government is also eyeing expanded access to European markets as well as emerging opportunities within Africa.

“If we are going to succeed in expanding exports to China, we are also expanding to Europe. Algeria is coming out as another discussion within Africa for our tea,” he noted.

On 24th March,Kenya exported its first batch of agricultural products to China under a duty-free arrangement, marking a boost for local exporters seeking access to the Asian market.

The shipment was flagged off by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki alongside Han Zheng at the SGR Nairobi Terminus.

The consignment included fresh avocados, avocado oil, hides and skins, coffee and green beans.

Previously, tariffs reduced the competitiveness of Kenyan exports in China.

Tea and coffee faced duties of 6–15 per cent, macadamia nuts 10–15 per cent, fresh horticultural produce and vegetables 10–25 per cent, and cut flowers around 4 per cent.

Removal of these duties is expected to enhance Kenya’s competitiveness in China’s market of over 1.4 billion consumers.

Products set to benefit include tea, coffee, fresh and frozen avocados, macadamia nuts, cut flowers, vegetables, herbs, and other agricultural commodities.

Last month,Ambassador Guo Haiyan highlighted that agricultural trade between Kenya and China has been steadily growing.

In 2025, Kenya’s coffee and tea exports to China reached USD 24.46 million, representing 10.8 per cent of total agricultural exports to China, with an 8.8 per cent year-on-year growth.

Exports of fresh and frozen avocados and macadamia nuts reached USD 19.9 million, also accounting for 8.8 per cent of agricultural exports.

“China is committed to expanding agricultural cooperation under the FOCAC framework, including supporting market access, strengthening value chains, and enhancing technical cooperation,” Ambassador Guo said.

Kenya is looking to expand trade with China in order to cut the trade deficit, which currently stands at slightly over 500 billion shillings.

Kenya and China have enjoyed stronger relations since Kenya gained independence in 1963, but the trade deficit has remained wide. The government has been pushing for exploitation of new business frontiers to close the gap.