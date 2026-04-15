IEBC Seeks Private Sector Support Ahead of 2027 Elections Amid Sh24.6bn Budget Deficit

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has called on the private sector to support preparations for the 2027 General Election, warning that a significant funding shortfall could undermine the credibility and inclusivity of the polls.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance on Wednesday, the Commission’s chairman Edung Ethekon emphasized the need for strong partnerships to safeguard Kenya’s democratic processes.

The commission revealed it requires Sh67.07 billion to conduct the August 10, 2027 General Election, but has so far received Sh41.50 billion from the National Treasury—leaving a deficit of Sh24.57 billion.

Ethekon warned that the shortfall could have a “domino effect” on critical electoral processes, including voter education, youth engagement, and institutional capacity.

“This financial strain is not merely a numbers game; it directly compromises the IEBC’s ability to execute its constitutional mandate effectively,” he said.

The IEBC outlined key priorities over the next six months, including the establishment of a centralized communications hub to counter misinformation, expansion of youth-focused voter registration and civic education programs, increased stakeholder engagement forums across counties and preparation for a National Elections Conference in May 2026.

The commission also confirmed that the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise launched in March aims to register millions of new voters, particularly among youth, women, and marginalized groups.

IEBC projections show Kenya’s voter register is expected to grow from 22.1 million to 28.5 million by 2027.

To accommodate this increase, the number of polling stations will rise from 46,229 to over 55,000, while diaspora registration centres will expand from 18 to 54.

Biometric voter verification is expected to be completed 90 days before the election, with full technology simulations scheduled at least two months prior.

The commission warned that insufficient funding could negatively impact civic and voter education campaigns, inclusion of special interest groups such as youth, women, and persons with disabilities, recruitment and training of election officials.

Ethekon stressed that a lack of adequate communication could erode public trust in the electoral process.

He underscored that the next 15 months are critical in shaping the success of the 2027 elections.

He urged all stakeholders to promote unity and reject violence and hate speech, emphasizing that trust in the electoral process must be built collectively.

“Trust cannot be bought. It is a shared responsibility,” he said.