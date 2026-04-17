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People walk past a Safaricom Shop along a street in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/John Okoyo)

Kenya

High Court maintains status quo in Safaricom 15% stake sale case pending conservatory orders

Respondents argued that the petitioners were misrepresenting the court’s earlier directions by suggesting that conservatory orders are still active.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – The High Court has ordered that the status quo be maintained in a petition challenging the government’s proposed sale of a 15 per cent stake in telecommunications giant Safaricom, pending the hearing and determination of an application for conservatory orders.

A three-judge bench, in directions issued through Justice Francis Gikonyo, said the court will first hear the application for conservatory orders within 10 days before delivering a ruling on the matter.

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“We have taken the view that we will hear the application for conservatory orders within 10 days, consider the arguments, and thereafter render a ruling. In the meantime, the status quo orders issued on March 23 are hereby extended,” Justice Gikonyo said.

The court further indicated that other pending applications, including requests for joinder of additional parties, will be addressed after the conservatory orders application is determined. It also allowed an application seeking to amend the petition to include Vodafone Kenya Limited as a respondent.

However, the bench clarified that there are currently no formal conservatory orders in place, stating that earlier directions by Justice Lawrence Mugambi only required maintenance of the status quo pending the constitution of the bench.

During the session, respondents argued that the petitioners were misrepresenting the court’s earlier directions by suggesting that conservatory orders are still active. They maintained that the earlier orders were limited in scope and had since lapsed.

The respondents further told the court that the case remains incomplete, noting that the petitioners have been directed to amend their petition. They argued that the court cannot issue substantive relief on what they described as an undeveloped case.

They also dismissed claims that the matter carries overwhelming public interest, stating that the four petitioners before the court do not represent the wider Kenyan population.

In addition, the respondents said there was no evidence that Parliament acted unlawfully in approving the proposed transaction. They also defended the inclusion of Vodafone Kenya Limited, describing it as a locally incorporated entity.

On his part, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged the court to extend the existing orders, arguing that Parliament had already approved the transaction effective April 1, allegedly in violation of earlier court directions.

Kalonzo also pushed for Vodafone Kenya Limited to be enjoined as the eighth respondent and sought leave to amend the petition. He emphasised Safaricom’s central role in the economy, citing its contribution to GDP and the widespread use of its M-Pesa mobile money platform.

The dispute over the National Treasury’s plan to offload part of its stake in Safaricom will now proceed to the hearing of the conservatory orders application within the court-set timelines.

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