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High Court Halts Senate and Police from Summoning or Arresting Governors

The court directed that all enforcement actions against governors and county officials be suspended until the matter is heard and determined.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Governors and county officials have been handed a major reprieve after the High Court issued conservatory orders restraining the Senate, police, and National Assembly-linked agencies from summoning, arresting, or detaining them over disputed directives.

The orders, issued pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed on April 7, 2026, effectively pause enforcement actions against county officials who were facing potential summons, arrest, or detention arising from inter-agency investigations and directives.

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In its ruling, the court directed that all enforcement actions against governors and county officials be suspended until the matter is heard and determined.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the Petitioners/Applicants’ Notice of Motion Application dated 07/04/2026, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the 3rd and 4th Respondents… from summoning, arresting, or detaining any of the Interested Parties, County Officials, or their associated persons…” the order reads.

The court further extended the restriction to include actions taken directly or indirectly through officers, agents, or entities operating under a multi-agency framework.

The ruling temporarily bars the Senate and other state organs from taking coercive action against governors and county officials in relation to the disputed summonses and directives.

This includes suspension of any warrants, orders, or communications issued under the challenged processes until the court fully hears the case.

The matter will now proceed to an inter partes hearing, where all parties will present arguments before the court makes a final determination on the legality of the contested actions.

Until then, the conservatory orders remain in force, effectively freezing enforcement measures that had been targeting county officials.

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