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High Court Extends Orders Blocking State Interference in Nairobi Hospital Management

The court further directed that no arrests or summons should be issued against members of the hospital’s Board of Directors in relation to the dispute.

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Nairobi, Kenya Apr 10 – The High Court has extended conservatory orders barring the government from interfering with the management of The Nairobi Hospital, in an ongoing legal dispute over governance at the premier private health facility.

The court further directed that no arrests or summons should be issued against members of the hospital’s Board of Directors in relation to the dispute, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

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In its ruling, the court maintained that the existing orders will remain in force to preserve the current management structure, prevent disruption of hospital operations and  safeguard due process in the ongoing case.

The extension effectively shields the board from state action, including arrest or compulsory appearance before investigative agencies linked to the matter.

The case centers on allegations of government overreach into the affairs of the hospital, with petitioners arguing that such interference could destabilize operations at one of Kenya’s leading healthcare institutions.

Lawyers representing the hospital leadership told the court that attempts to summon or arrest board members risk undermining governance and could negatively impact service delivery.

The High Court underscored the need to allow the dispute to proceed through legal channels without external pressure or intimidation.

The orders are aimed at ensuring independence of institutional management, protection of board members’ rights and stability in healthcare service provision,

The matter will proceed to a full hearing, where the court is expected to determine the legality of the alleged government actions and provide further direction on the management of the hospital.

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