Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthen School Sports and Capitation Funding

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 7 – The government has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing co-curricular activities in schools across the country, with a renewed focus on timely capitation funding and improved learning infrastructure.

The commitment was highlighted during the opening of the 2026 National School Sports Championships held at Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu County, an event that brought together approximately 6,000 learners from different parts of Kenya.

Speaking at the ceremony, Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok said the government is working closely with the National Treasury to ensure that capitation funds are disbursed to schools before the next academic term begins.

“We are confident that when schools open on April 27, money for capitation will be in our schools,” Bitok said, expressing optimism that funding delays will soon be eliminated as financial systems are strengthened.

The PS added that the government is streamlining processes to ensure consistent and timely release of funds, noting that inefficiencies experienced in the past are being addressed.

Bitok also raised concern over age cheating in school sports competitions, warning that the practice undermines fairness and integrity in athletics and other disciplines.

“We are not going to entertain any teacher or stakeholder who encourages learners to lie about their age. Disciplinary action will be taken against those found culpable,” he warned, adding that teachers bear responsibility for accurate learner records.

He further emphasized that national school games remain a key pillar in nurturing talent under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, which integrates sports as an important pathway for learner development.

“This is a very important day in our education calendar, and it aligns with the competence-based framework where sports is a key pathway,” he said.

According to Bitok, learners are increasingly benefiting from structured co-curricular programs that help develop skills that can translate into future careers.

On learning resources, the PS revealed that 99 percent of Grade 10 textbooks have already been distributed to schools nationwide, in line with the government’s one-textbook-per-learner-per-subject policy.

“Our policy is one textbook per learner per subject, and we are almost there despite challenges in enrollment variations,” he said, attributing remaining gaps to discrepancies between reported and actual student numbers in some institutions.

He also highlighted progress in education infrastructure, noting that more than 23,000 classrooms have been constructed over the past three years, creating over one million additional learner spaces.

“These investments are being made through partnerships with county governments, the National Government Constituencies Development Fund, and parents,” Bitok added.

Kisumu County Deputy Governor Mathews Owili welcomed the hosting of the national event in the county, saying sports is increasingly being recognized as a viable career path for young people.

He also commended ongoing efforts to upgrade sporting facilities across the country, including the modernization of Moi Stadium in Kisumu, expressing optimism that the championships will help identify and nurture future sporting talent.