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Govt Destroys 2.8mn Litres of Illegal Brews in National Security Drive

The seizures were made through coordinated multi-agency operations led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – A nationwide crackdown on illicit alcohol has netted more than 2.8 million litres of illegal brews and spirits, as the government intensifies enforcement following a presidential directive declaring drug and substance abuse a national security and development emergency.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the seizures were made through coordinated multi-agency operations led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

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“We have intensified the nationwide crackdown on illicit alcohol, with recent multi-agency operations resulting in the seizure of 2.8 million litres of illegal brews and spirits across the country,” the ministry said.

Authorities say the latest data points to a shifting pattern in the illicit alcohol trade, with the Rift Valley, Nyanza and Western regions accounting for the bulk of the seizures.

Counties such as Kisii County, Nairobi County, Kakamega County, Nakuru County and West Pokot County have emerged as key hotspots in the ongoing operations.

In the Rift Valley alone, authorities seized and destroyed more than 870,000 litres of illicit alcohol, with officials citing the dominance of chang’aa and kangara in the region.

Nyanza followed closely with over 690,000 litres recovered, with Kisii recording the highest seizures nationally, underscoring the scale of the problem.

In Western Kenya, more than 600,000 litres were confiscated, with Kakamega and Busia counties leading in the volume of illegal brews destroyed.

The capital, Nairobi, recorded over 309,000 litres, largely linked to counterfeit alcohol, highlighting the urban dimension of the illicit trade.

Other regions posted comparatively lower figures. Eastern Kenya recorded more than 200,000 litres, with Meru standing out, while both Central and Coastal regions reported about 60,000 litres each a trend attributed to sustained enforcement and compliance measures.

The North Eastern region recorded the lowest levels, with seizures of less than 500 litres. Beyond alcohol, the crackdown has also targeted narcotics, with authorities reporting the seizure of 21,280 litres of ethanol, 4,347 kilogrammes of cannabis, 7.7 kilogrammes of cocaine, 6.4 kilogrammes of ketamine and 1.1 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

A total of 973 suspects have been arrested in connection with the operations. Officials say the intensified campaign is part of a broader government strategy to curb the rising threat of drug and substance abuse, which has been flagged as a growing public health and security concern.

The ministry maintained that enforcement efforts will continue, with agencies directed to sustain pressure on production networks and supply chains behind the illicit trade.

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